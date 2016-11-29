Preview: Stars at Red Wings

The Dallas Stars attempt to halt their three-game skid on the road when they continue their four-game trip Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. Dallas fell to 0-1-2 in its last three away from home after suffering a 4-3 overtime loss at St. Louis on Monday in the opener of its trek.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak helped the Stars earn the point, tallying with 50 seconds remaining in the third period to complete the first two-goal effort of his career. Captain Jamie Benn looks to continue his offensive surge as he has collected six points in his last five games, including a goal and two assists in Monday's contest for his second three-point performance of the season — both of which came against the Blues. The Stars have a similar objective as that of Detroit, which is aiming to stop a three-game slide at home (0-2-1) after suffering a 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal on Saturday in the opener of its three-game stretch at Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings are hoping Justin Abdelkader is about to heat up, as the 29-year-old left wing scored the team's lone goal against the Canadiens to end his eight-game drought.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE STARS (9-8-6): Stephen Johns was recalled from a brief conditioning stint in the American Hockey League on Sunday but again was a healthy scratch against St. Louis. The 24-year-old defenseman, who recorded three goals and a plus-2 rating in two contests with Texas over the weekend, has appeared in only three of Dallas' last seven games. Julius Honka is making it difficult to open a spot on the blue line for Johns, as the 20-year-old Finnish defenseman notched two assists Monday to give him three in four contests since being recalled from the AHL.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (10-10-2): Petr Mrazek will be in net on Tuesday and — as a result of Jimmy Howard's lower-body injury — be backed up by Jared Coreau, who could make his NHL debut over the weekend. "I think it's good for Jared to be up here and be part of it and be ready," coach Jeff Blashill told the team's website. "I think any time you're in this dressing room, you'd better be ready for when your opportunity comes, so he needs to be ready." Tomas Jurco was activated from long-term injured reserve and could make his season debut against Dallas after recovering from offseason back surgery.

OVERTIME

1. Oleksiak had scored only two goals in his first 86 career games.

2. Detroit D Brendan Smith (knee) and LW Tyler Bertuzzi (ankle) were placed on injured reserve, with the former expected to miss a month and the latter three-to-five weeks.

3. Dallas is completing its third back-to-back set of the season and is 1-0-1 thus far in the finales.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Red Wings 2