Stars 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)

DETROIT -- Center Rich Peverley’s goal with 18 seconds left in overtime gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 comeback win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Centers Shawn Horcoff, Jamie Benn and Cody Eakin also scored for Dallas (8-6-2). Kari Lehtonen stopped 26 shots.

Right winger Todd Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, center Pavel Datsyuk added a goal and an assist and defenseman Adam Almquist got his first career goal for Detroit (9-6-2), which lost its fourth straight at home. Henrik Zetterberg contributed three assists and goaltender Jimmy Howard made 24 saves.

Peverley got his third goal on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Eakin’s goal with 1:10 left on the power play and with Lethtonen pulled to make it six-on-four tied the score at 3.

Eakin got his fourth goal on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Datsyuk’s goal with 8:26 left gave Detroit a 3-2 lead. Datsyuk made a nice move past Horcoff in the slot before firing a snap shot past Lehtonen.

Benn tied the score at 2 with a spectacular effort 4:08 into the third period. He stole the puck from Red Wings center Darren Helm in the neutral zone, circled back to his own blue line and went end-to-end, made a move past Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall and slid a backhander past Howard for his sixth goal of the season.

Horcoff put the Stars on the board with 20 seconds left in the second period when he was left alone in front of Howard. It was Horcoff’s second goal.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring 7:44 into the second period with his fifth goal of the season. His one-time slap shot from the high slot area deflected off the stick of Dallas left winger Ryan Garbutt and beat Lehtonen.

Almquist, playing in his second NHL game, made it 2-0 with 5:10 left in the second period with a one-timer from the slot.

Dallas center Tyler Seguin hit the goal post on a power play with about eight minutes left in the first period. He was also helped off the ice with a bloody face in the third period after colliding with two teammates.

The Red Wings outshot the Stars 7-4 in the first period.

NOTES: Detroit RW Johan Franzen missed his third game because of an upper-body injury/illness. ... Dallas general manager Jim Nill was formerly the Red Wings’ assistant GM. It was his first game in Detroit in his new position. ... Detroit RW Jordin Tootoo cleared waivers but remains with the team. ... Stars C Shawn Horcoff played for Michigan State. ... Red Wings backup G Jonas Gustavsson came off injured reserve after recovering from a stiff neck. Detroit sent G Jared Coreau to AHL Grand Rapids. ... Dallas C Tyler Seguin played junior hockey with the suburban-Detroit-based Plymouth Whalers of the Ontario Hockey League.