Wings dump defensively challenged Stars

DETROIT -- Both the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars came into Thursday’s game struggling defensively.

Dallas is still having trouble keeping the puck out of its net.

Center Darren Helm scored two goals, and forward Stephen Weiss added a goal and two assists to lead the Red Wings past the Stars 5-2 at Joe Louis Arena.

Detroit gave up 23 goals in its previous seven games but went 5-2-0 in that span, including a 4-3 loss against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

“Huge just to get back at it, get back and get a big two points,” Weiss said. “We obviously weren’t happy with the way we played against Florida. You get into a little bit of a lull, but I thought we did a real good job tonight at getting back to where we want to be.”

Center Pavel Datsyuk and defenseman Kyle Quincey each had a goal and an assist for Detroit. Center Riley Sheahan and left winger Tomas Tatar had two assists each, and goaltender Jimmy Howard made 22 saves.

It was Howard’s 164th career win, passing Harry Lumley for third all time in franchise history, behind Terry Sawchuk and Chris Osgood.

”I thought we were prepared to play,“ Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. ”We wanted a bounce-back after the way we played the other night. We weren’t very happy leaving the rink the other night about our work ethic, our compete and preparation.

“Tonight, I thought we were good in all aspects. I thought we had some good games from guys, and in the end, we won the game.”

Centers Colton Sceviour and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, which lost its fourth in a row, allowing 20 goals in that span. Stars goalie Jussi Rynnas stopped 24 shots.

“Lost a lot of battles out there. They won the battles for the pucks,” Seguin said. “Turnovers and our coverage around the net. I don’t see any of (the four losses) being our goalies’ fault.”

Seguin pulled the Stars to within 3-2 on a power-play goal with 5:34 left in the second period. His NHL-leading 19th goal came on a shot from the point off the skate of Red Wings right winger Joakim Andersson.

“It’s been about the same old song where we’re right there at the third but can’t push through,” Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said.

Quincey got his first goal of the season, 7:39 into the third, to restore Detroit’s two-goal lead. It came on a slap shot from the right point.

Helm got his second of the game and fourth of the season with 6:53 left in the third.

Detroit led 3-1 after the first period.

Helm opened the scoring 3:58 into the game when his shot from along the goal line to Rynnas’ left deflected in off the Dallas goalie.

Sceviour tied it 15 seconds later when he put defenseman Jordie Benn’s cross-ice pass into the empty side of the net. It was Sceviour’s first goal.

Weiss returned the lead to the Red Wings with 8:46 left in the first period. He put the puck into the empty side of the net from the bottom of the right circle. Weiss’ fourth goal completed a nice three-way passing play.

Datsyuk made it 3-1 on a power-play goal with 1:09 left in the opening period. He whipped in a backhand shot from the inside edge of the left circle for his 11th goal.

NOTES: Dallas RW Patrick Eaves missed his first game after breaking his ankle blocking a shot Tuesday night in a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Eaves, a former Red Wing, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and is expected to miss four to six weeks. ... Detroit RW Justin Abdelkader missed his second game with a shoulder injury sustained Sunday in a 5-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks. ... Stars GM Jim Nill was a longtime assistant general manager for the Red Wings. ... Dallas C Tyler Seguin played junior hockey with the suburban Detroit-based Plymouth Whalers of the Ontario Hockey League. ... Stars C Jason Spezza played junior hockey with the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires. Windsor is across the Detroit River from Detroit.