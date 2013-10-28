Preview: Stars at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres ensured Lindy Ruff’s return to the city would not be the major storyline when they pulled off a blockbuster trade on Sunday night, sending Thomas Vanek to the New York Islanders for Matt Moulson and a pair of draft picks. Dealing away the cornerstone of the franchise signaled the end of an era for Buffalo, which made the move on the eve of Monday’s visit by Ruff and the Dallas Stars. Ruff was fired last February in his 16th year as coach of the Sabres.

Vanek, in his ninth season with Buffalo, amassed 254 goals and 497 points in 598 career games, but he was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season. The shocking move dwarfed the return of Ruff, who is the winningest coach in franchise history but was jettisoned after the Sabres opened last season 6-10-1. “I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it,” Ruff said of his return. “It’s going to be great walking in the building, say hello to old faces.”

ABOUT THE STARS (4-5-1): Dallas plays eight of its next 10 games away from home, an ominous sign for a team that has dropped four consecutive road games. “We’ve got to become a better road team,“ Ruff said. ”Some of it is defending and some of it is finishing opportunities.” All four of those losses came in the absence of goaltender Kari Lehtonen, who has allowed one goal in each of the two games since he returned from a groin injury.

ABOUT THE SABRES (2-10-1): Even with Vanek - a two-time 40-goal scorer - in the lineup, Buffalo was averaging a league-worst 1.46 tallies per game. Moulson, who also is headed for free agency, had three straight 30-goal seasons before notching 44 points in 47 games in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, and had started to heat up with four goals in his last four contests. “Matt will address our current needs and provides us with support, leadership, scoring,” Sabres general manager Darcy Regier said.

OVERTIME

1. In addition to Moulson, who leads the NHL with five power-play goals, the Sabres received a 2014 first-round draft pick and a 2015 second-rounder in exchange for Vanek.

2. Lehtonen is 3-0-1 with a 0.75 goals-against average in his last four starts.

3. Ruff had a 571-432-162 record with the Sabres - the second-most wins with one franchise behind Islanders legend Al Arbour.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Sabres 1