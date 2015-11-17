Preview: Stars at Sabres

Lindy Ruff brings the top team in the Western Conference into his old stomping grounds when the Dallas Stars visit the resurgent Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Ruff, who coached the Sabres for 16 seasons before he was dismissed in February 2013, has guided the Stars to eight wins in their last 10 contests overall and a 7-1-0 mark in their last eight games.

Despite his long tenure with Buffalo, Ruff said he no longer attaches any special significance to returning to the city. ”I’ve got a lot of good friends there,“ Ruff said. ”It was a great place to play, and it was a great place to coach. But it’s nothing like going back the first time. Now it’s business.” The Sabres had their three-game winning streak halted in a 2-1 overtime loss to visiting San Jose on Saturday night. Still, Buffalo has permitted two goals or fewer six times during its current 5-1-1 stretch.

ABOUT THE STARS (14-4-0): Dallas is getting some healthy bodies back in the lineup with the expected return of forwards Patrick Eaves and Travis Moen, who have been sidelined for 15 and 14 games, respectively. Ruff lauded the versatility of Eaves, who skated on the second line with center Jason Spezza and left wing Mattias Janmark during Monday’s practice session. “They are special players,” Eaves said. “Spezz and I have played together in the past. Janny and I got a little time together in the preseason. I am really excited. They are fun to play with.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (8-8-1): The Sabres also could be getting a reinforcement as defenseman Zach Bogosian (lower body) is close to making his season debut after going through a rigorous practice on Monday. “That’s up to Coach, but I feel like I’m ready to go,” Bogosian said. “I feel like the last few days has been a step forward, for sure.” Center Zemgus Girgensons’ availability is unclear after he was flattened in Saturday’s loss to the Sharks, and his absence from practice Monday was termed “a bit more than a maintenance day” by coach Dan Bylsma.

OVERTIME

1. Stars C Tyler Seguin and captain Jamie Benn rank second and third in the league with 26 and 25 points, respectively.

2. Sabres rookie C Jack Eichel, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, has five goals in 10 home games.

3. Stars D John Klingberg has five points in his last two games and leads NHL blue-liners with 20.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Sabres 2