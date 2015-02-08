Sabres defeat Stars to end home losing streak

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres are starting to put the pieces back together after wrapping up their worst losing streak in franchise history.

Buffalo jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Stars Saturday night and held on for a 3-2 victory. After a 14-game losing skid, the NHL’s last-ranked team has won two of its last three games.

“I think in the last three games we have been real good,” said Sabres goalie Jhonas Enroth. “This was a solid game. I don’t think we played great but we played good enough to win and that’s what matters.”

The Sabres ended a season-worst six-game home losing streak with the victory.

Enroth made 38 saves for Buffalo (16-34-3), and right winger Chris Stewart had three assists. Defenseman Tyler Myers, center Tyler Ennis and center Zemgus Girgensons scored for Buffalo.

It was anything but an easy victory for the home team. Buffalo jumped out to a rare 3-0 lead, despite being heavily outshot (40-24). Dallas dominated play in the first and third periods and easily out-chanced the Sabres by a wide margin. But the Sabres, led by Enroth, were able to hang on.

“It was an entertaining defensive battle we put on,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “This was a hard-fought two points by our team.”

After dominating large portions of the game, the Stars were frustrated with the end result. Defensive lapses and missed opportunities on offense led to another close defeat; seven of the Stars’ last 10 losses have come by one goal.

“It was a game we needed to win again,” center Tyler Seguin said. “Every game’s important. There’s pressure every game and it’s an embarrassing one to lose. I think especially as of late we’ve been dominating games. We’ve been walking out with 40-plus shots a night against any team but we’re losing by a goal pretty much every night it seems like.”

Seguin and center Cody Eakin scored for Dallas (23-21-8). Goalie Anders Lindback made 21 saves.

“We haven’t been able to push through,” Dallas head coach Lindy Ruff said. “There’s been too many games where we haven’t been able to push through and tie a game or get back in it.”

Myers opened the scoring for Buffalo with 1:43 remaining in the first period. The defenseman’s shot from the lower-right circle caromed off Dallas defenseman John Klingberg into the net for Myers’ third goal of the season.

Buffalo quickly increased its lead to 2-0 at the start of the second period. After left winger Matt Moulson found Stewart beside the Dallas net, Stewart sent a backhand pass to Ennis in the right circle. Ennis then ripped a one-timer into the top corner of the net for his 13th goal of the year 43 seconds into the period.

Girgensons made it 3-0 five minutes later on an easy tap-in. After Lindback over-pursued Sabres defenseman Nikita Zadorov to his left, Zadorov fed Girgensons with an open net. It was Girgensons’ team-best 14th goal of the year.

Dallas staged a furious comeback but was unable to pick up the tying goal.

Seguin put Dallas on the board on a power-play strike with 4:37 remaining in the second. The Stars’ leading scorer blasted a slap shot from the left circle into the top of the net for his 29th goal of the year.

Eakin cut Dallas’ deficit to one just before the halfway mark of the third period. The Stars center beat Enroth with a quick shot to the short side from the left circle.

NOTES: D Andrej Meszaros and D Andre Benoit were scratched for the Sabres. RW Brett Ritchie and D David Schlemko were scratched for the Stars. ... This was Dallas head coach Lindy Ruff’s second game in Buffalo against his former team. Ruff spent the first 15 years of his coaching career with the Sabres and is the winningest coach in Sabres franchise history. He also spent 10 years as a player in Buffalo from 1979 to 1989. ... This was the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Stars this season. Their second and final meeting takes place on March 23 in Dallas.