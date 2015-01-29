Preview: Stars at Senators

Jason Spezza makes his return to Ottawa when the Dallas Stars face off against the Senators in Canada’s capital on Thursday. The 31-year-old spent the first 11 seasons of his career with Ottawa before requesting a trade, which he received when he was dealt to Dallas on July 1. The Stars look to get back in the win column after falling to Boston on Jan. 20 and again at Montreal on Tuesday in the opener of their three-game road trip.

Ottawa has been idle since posting a 4-3 home victory over Toronto on Jan. 21. Captain Erik Karlsson scored a pair of goals and rookie Mike Hoffman added a tally and an assist as the Senators built a 3-0 lead in the first period and held on for their third win in nine contests. Ottawa hopes to avenge a 5-4 loss at Dallas on Jan. 13 in which it led 3-1 after 20 minutes before surrendering four consecutive goals in the middle session.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), TSN5, RDS2 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE STARS (21-19-7): Spezza, who has recorded eight goals and 27 assists over 47 games in his first season with Dallas, is looking forward to playing his first contest in Ottawa as a visitor but admits he’s unsure what kind of reception he’ll receive from Senators fans. “Fans are passionate,” he said. “I hope I‘m remembered as giving my all and having some success here. ... I hope they appreciate that I gave everything while I was here and did all I could to try to help us win.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (19-18-9): Hoffman’s goal against Toronto was his 16th of the season, which leads the team and has him tied for the league lead among rookies with Nashville All-Star Filip Forsberg. Ottawa signed Brad Mills to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season. The 31-year-old center, who has been playing for Binghamton of the American Hockey League, has recorded one goal and one assist in 34 NHL games with New Jersey and Chicago.

OVERTIME

1. Karlsson has collected four goals in as many contests following a 15-game drought.

2. Dallas assigned D Jyrki Jokipakka to Texas of the AHL on Wednesday.

3. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announced Wednesday that former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson will receive the key to the city on March 5.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Senators 2