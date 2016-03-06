Preview: Stars at Senators

The Dallas Stars attempt to put together consecutive wins for the first time since mid-February when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Dallas halted a season high-tying four-game slide (0-3-1) with Friday’s 4-2 home triumph over New Jersey, putting itself in position for its first winning streak since a four-game run since Feb. 9-15.

The Stars are even in points with Chicago for first place in the Central Division but have gotten little production of late from the dynamic duo of captain Jamie Benn (five-game drought) and Tyler Seguin (one goal in seven games), who share the team lead with 32 goals apiece. Ottawa is in reach of a postseason berth as it climbed within five points of Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 comeback victory at Toronto on Saturday. Zack Smith has been a major offensive contributor lately, recording five goals and three assists over his last eight contests. Jean-Gabriel Pageau registered the first of his two three-point performances this season against the Stars, scoring two goals and setting up another in a 7-4 triumph at Dallas on Nov. 24.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), TSN5, RDS (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE STARS (39-20-7): Dallas will be without defenseman John Klingberg, who is not expected to travel with the team on its two-game road trip after suffering a lower-body injury in Friday’s victory. “Nothing conclusive with the tests, which is good,” coach Lindy Ruff told the team’s website. “So we just go day-to-day with him and see where he is at.” Despite their recent struggles, Benn and Seguin rank second and third in the league in scoring with 71 and 68 points, respectively.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (31-28-7): Captain Erik Karlsson leads the team - and all NHL defensemen - with 68 points, which ties him with Seguin for third in the league. The 25-year-old Swede is two assists and 10 points shy of his career highs of 59 and 78, both of which were set in 2011-12. With a club-high 25 goals and 46 points, Mike Hoffman is two away from matching his career bests in both categories, which were set last season.

OVERTIME

1. Stars RW Patrick Eaves has missed the last six games with pneumonia but practiced Saturday and will accompany the club to Ottawa and Montreal.

2. Three of Ottawa’s last five home games have gone to a shootout, with the Senators winning twice.

3. Dallas RW Valeri Nichushkin appears to finally be breaking out of his season-long slump as he has recorded three goals and two assists over his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Senators 2