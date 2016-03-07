Stars ride Roussel’s late goal to win over Sens

OTTAWA -- Antoine Roussel scored the winner with just over two minutes left, but Jason Spezza might have had the most satisfying goal for the Dallas Stars on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Spezza’s power-play marker in the second period of an eventual 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators not only erased a deficit but also was his first in four games against his former team.

The second-leading scorer in Senators history, Spezza has now scored on all 30 teams in the NHL.

”It’s not one of those things you think about,“ Spezza said of completing the circuit. ”You just kind of like to have (it).

“But beating your old team definitely feels good.”

The Stars (40-20-7) remain tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for first place in the Central Division. The loss was another devastating one for the Senators (31-29-7), who are six points away from the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“I thought we deserved better than that tonight,” said Zack Smith, who scored the Senators’ lone goal. “We went up against one of the best teams in the league, and I thought we outplayed them for the majority of the game. That one stings, to give them that one at the end.”

The one at the end was off the stick of Roussel, with the clock ticking toward the end of regulation time.

Ales Hemsky had what appeared to be an open shot at the side but opted instead to dish the puck in front, where Roussel whipped it by goalie Andrew Hammond for his 11th of the season.

“I don’t think the pass was for me,” Roussel said. “It was just bouncing there.”

Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen made 23 stops for 18th victory of the season. Hammond, who was making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Craig Anderson, also stopped 23 shots.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get the win because I thought we played pretty well, especially defensively,” Hammond said. “They’re a high-powered offensive team, and I thought we did a great job of shutting it down for the most part. It’s just tough to win in this league when you score one goal. Ultimately, I think that’s what it came down to.”

Smith’s sixth goal in the last nine games and second in less than 24 hours gave the Senators the lead at 4:45 of the second period.

Smith was in the box serving a tripping penalty when Spezza pulled the trigger for the tying goal at 14:05 of the middle period. Spezza beat Hammond high to the glove side with a slap shot from the right wing circle while Brett Ritchie provided a screen.

”I’ve scored from that spot a few times,“ Spezza said. ”I wasn’t looking at that all the way. I had a look earlier and I saw where they were blocking, they were blocking the far side. I kind of got my head up and Ritch had a big, good screen, and that’s my favorite shot, probably.

“I’ve scored a few from there. It felt good to get another one.”

The Senators appeared to go in front early in the third, but a Curtis Lazar goal was disallowed after a coach’s challenge led to Mike Hoffman being ruled offside on the rush.

Senators coach Dave Cameron agreed with the call.

“I thought it was a real good game, I thought we played real well away from the puck,” Cameron said. “We probably could have created a bit more, and (the Roussel) goal was a tough one to give up.”

Asked if, with 16 games left, he feels time is running out on his team, Cameron replied: “Every day we do the math, so yeah, it is. That’s why I say at this time of the year, it’s just about results. It’s about finding ways to get points. There’s no solace in playing well and losing that game today.”

Stars coach Lindy Ruff was only satisfied with the win.

”I wasn’t happy with our puck movement,“ he said. ”It might be the worst puck-moving game for missing passes and not making plays in the three years I’ve coached here.

I“ said somebody has to argue with me, but I can’t remember moving the puck that bad inside a game and our puck movement is usually pretty good. Part of it, maybe, is we’re missing one of our defenseman that really does move it that well, but we’re a better puck-moving team than that.”

NOTES: Senators D Patrick Wiercioch was scratched as the team opted instead to go with veteran D Michael Kostka, an AHL Binghamton call-up. It was Kostka’s first NHL game in an Ottawa jersey ... Senators LW Mike Hoffman, the team’s leading goal-scorer, started the game on the fourth line Sunday after being benched for the entire third period Saturday night in Toronto. Coach Dave Cameron wants Hoffman to cut back on his giveaways and play better without the puck. Senators LW Ryan Dzingel took Hoffman’s place among the top six forwards ... Stars LW Travis Moen was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game ... Stars RW Patrick Eaves, who missed his seventh straight game, could be back in the lineup Tuesday when Dallas visits Montreal. Eaves, a former Senator, has been dealing with pneumonia.