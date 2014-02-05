Preview: Stars at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks continue their quest for offense when they host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. San Jose has struggled to score of late, netting fewer than three goals in regulation in 10 of its last 14 games. The Sharks matched their combined goal total from their previous four contests on Monday but squandered a third-period lead in a 5-2 home loss to Philadelphia.

Dallas remained perfect on its three-game road trip by posting a 3-1 victory at Phoenix on Tuesday. The Stars have allowed one goal over the first two games of their trek and yielded a total of two tallies in their last five wins. Dallas and San Jose split the first two contests of their three-game season series, with each club registering a shootout triumph at home.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE STARS (26-21-9): Antoine Roussel was the hero of Tuesday’s win, scoring at 3:25 of the third period to snap a tie and halt his 19-game goal-scoring drought. Ryan Garbutt notched a goal and an assist as Dallas improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven contests. Tyler Seguin extended his point streak to six games with an assist, but captain Jamie Benn had his runs of five straight contests with a goal and six with a point come to an end.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (35-16-6): Rookie Matt Nieto recorded his first career two-goal performance Monday, erasing a 1-0 deficit with tallies 4:59 apart, but San Jose allowed three tallies in the first 3:56 of the third period to suffer its fourth loss in five contests. Captain Joe Thornton notched his 48th assist of the season Monday, tying him with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for the league lead. With 1,174 career points, Thornton is five away from tying Sergei Fedorov for 47th place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose assigned RW Eriah Hayes to Worcester of the American Hockey League. The 25-year-old recorded one goal and a minus-2 rating in 15 games with the Sharks.

2. Seguin has collected three goals and seven assists during his point streak.

3. The Sharks are 1-1-0 on their four-game homestand, which concludes Friday against Columbus.

PREDICTION: Sharks 2, Stars 1