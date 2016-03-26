Preview: Stars at Sharks

A three-game road trip that started with such promise was followed by a dud for the Dallas Stars, who will wrap up the trek with a visit to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon. After demolishing reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago 6-2, the Stars dropped a 3-1 decision at Arizona 48 hours later and are tied with St. Louis atop the Central Division.

Dallas knows it must be more consistent with a final seven-game closing stretch that includes six playoff contenders in the Western Conference along with a rematch versus the Coyotes. “We have to play every game the same, it doesn’t matter who we play against, whether it’s Chicago or (Arizona),” forward Ales Hemsky said after Thursday’s loss. “We’ve just got to play harder.” The Sharks are feeling the same after squandering two chances to clinch a playoff berth and inch closer to Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles and second-place Anaheim. San Jose allowed four unanswered goals in a 6-3 loss to lowly Edmonton to remain five points behind the Kings and two back of the Ducks.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE STARS (44-22-9): With Antti Niemi mired in a dreadful slump, Kari Lehtonen has made five consecutive starts in goal, but facing his former team may be a good reason to get Niemi back in net. Niemi, who spent the previous five seasons with San Jose, has permitted at least three goals in his past six starts and has a 3.53 goals-against average since Jan. 1. “I don’t think I have played bad,” Niemi said. “I know I am giving up three or four goals, and that’s too much. But I watch the film and I don’t think it looks bad. I don’t think I‘m making obvious mistakes.”

ABOUT THE SHARKS (41-27-6): Rookie forward Joonas Donskoi suffered a lower-body injury that coach Peter DeBoer termed muscular in nature and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Donskoi has been a surprising contributor with 11 goals and 34 points while playing on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit. “He’s made himself a tough to replace guy, to his credit,” DeBoer said. “The energy, the battle level, the possession he has, the way he hounds the puck. Seventy games in, he’s made himself a tough guy to replace, which is a good thing.”

OVERTIME

1. Sharks F Joe Thornton needs one assist to move past Mark Recchi (956) for sole possession of 14th place on the NHL career list.

2. The Stars killed off all six penalties Thursday and are 28-of-29 over the last 10 games.

3. The Sharks have scored eight power-play goals in their last nine games.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Stars 4