Stars smash Sharks after both teams are eliminated

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 Monday in a game that really had no winner.

Minutes before the opening faceoff, the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild, a result that eliminated both the Sharks and Stars from the Stanley Cup playoff chase.

“There’s really not much to celebrate anymore,” Stars left winger Jamie Benn said. “We didn’t do our job this year, and that’s pretty much it.”

Sharks center Logan Couture said, “It sucks. There’s really nothing else you can say. As hockey players, you want to give yourself an opportunity to play for the Stanley Cup, and we’re not going to have that chance this year.”

It was probably more of a surprise for San Jose considering the Sharks owned the second-longest streak of reaching the playoffs with 10 straight, second only to the Detroit Red Wings’ 23 in a row. It was the third-longest current streak in pro sports. The NBA’s San Antonio Spurs clinched a playoff spot for an 18th straight season this year.

“The very first thing I told our guys in training camp was we’re here to win, and we did the least amount of that,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s a tough pill to swallow. We’re all involved in one shape or form, and (we‘re) disappointed.”

Dallas hopscotched San Jose in the standings, leaving the Sharks in 11th place in the 14-team Western Conference as San Jose finished 19-17-5 at home. The Sharks were 27-17-6 and in possession of a playoff spot at the end of January, but a 3-8-2 showing in February put San Jose on the outside looking in, and the Sharks could never get back into a playoff spot.

“We’ll look back at our season, everyone will have their opinions on moments or games -- woulda, coulda -- but you’ve got to add it up as a whole, and we weren’t good enough at home,” McLellan said. “And that’s probably what ended up costing us.”

As for the game, Dallas backup goalie Jhonas Enroth stopped 23 of 24 shots, and Benn scored two goals to lead the Stars.

“I can’t say enough good things about him,” Dallas defenseman Jason Demers said of Benn. “He’s one of the best left wingers in the game, if not the best. Game in and game out, he’s a warrior and plays in every situation. He’s a game-changer.”

Benn scored his second of the night and 32nd of the season at 15:08 of the third period, increasing the lead to 4-1. Dallas left winger Ryan Garbutt added his eighth at 18:00. It was a sequence that didn’t sit well with Couture.

”You watch that third period when we knew we were out of the playoffs, and it was bad,“ Couture said. ”Selfish plays by guys, bad line changes, penalties. You play for each other, you play for pride.

“We let each other down, we let our goalie down. They score a breakaway, they score a tap-in when guys are changing. It’s not good enough. You have to be a proud hockey player and work as hard as you can.”

The teams traded goals in the second period, and Dallas carried a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Stars took a 3-0 lead at 7:53 when Benn scored during a five-on-three power play. San Jose right winger Joe Pavelski and defenseman Brent Burns were serving minors.

The Sharks scored on the power play at 13:27. Center Joe Thornton collected his 16th goal of the season with two ticks left on the man-advantage, a result of Dallas center Shawn Horcoff interfering with Couture.

Dallas scored the only two goals of a first period that started minutes after both teams were officially bounced from the playoff race as a result of the Jets’ win in St. Paul.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity, and that should help us moving forward,” Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said. “Those tough losses are lessons.”

Just 28 seconds after the opening faceoff, Stars center Colton Sceviour punched his ninth goal of the season past Sharks goalie Alex Stalock, who was down in front.

Then Dallas cashed in on its third power-play chance.

Benn gained inside position on Burns and made a goalmouth pass that deflected off the ankle of right winger Patrick Eaves 22 seconds into San Jose left winger Barclay Goodrow’s elbowing penalty at 17:32. Eaves gained a favorable position on Sharks penalty killer Couture to score his 12th goal of the season.

“The message is to keep getting better every game we can and keep working on the system, since we’ll be playing the same system next year,” Benn said. “We have been playing better hockey.”

NOTES: Former Sharks D Jason Demers faced his ex-teammates for the first time at SAP Center since being traded to Dallas for D Brenden Dillon on Nov. 21. ... San Jose closes the regular season with games at Edmonton on Thursday and at Los Angeles on Saturday. ... Dallas winds up at Anaheim on Wednesday and at home on Saturday against Nashville. ... Injured San Jose D Mirco Mueller missed his sixth consecutive game, D Marc-Edouard Vlasic his fifth straight, and D Scott Hannan his third straight. ... San Jose promoted LW Bryan Lerg, who was captain and leading scorer of the Worcester Sharks. Lerg, 29, has appeared in 346 career AHL games. He was scratched, as was LW John Scott. ... Dallas D Patrik Nemeth and RW Valeri Nichushkin did not dress.