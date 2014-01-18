Preview: Stars at Wild

After struggling through the first half of the month, the Dallas Stars attempt to begin a turnaround when they visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Dallas began the calendar year with six consecutive losses before ending the slide with a 5-2 home triumph over Edmonton on Tuesday. The Stars went right back to their losing ways two nights later, dropping a 4-2 decision to Boston to complete a 1-2-0 homestand.

Minnesota has fared much better in January, winning its first four games and en route to a 6-2-0 record as it enters Saturday’s meeting. The Wild split the first two contests of their three-game homestand, suffering a 3-0 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday before posting a 4-1 triumph over Edmonton two nights later. Minnesota captured the first meeting between the Central Division rivals, skating to a 5-1 home victory on Oct. 12.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TXA 21 (Dallas), FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE STARS (21-19-7): Dallas could be without a pair of veterans Saturday as Ray Whitney (upper body) and defenseman Sergei Gonchar (lower body) are battling injuries. Neither player practiced on Friday and are questionable to face the Wild. Tyler Seguin has collected three assists over his last two contests but has gone seven games without a goal.

ABOUT THE WILD (26-19-5): Charlie Coyle has recorded two goals and three assists over his last four games while Dany Heatley has registered a tally and four assists in four contests. Both of Coyle’s goals came in a loss to Colorado on Jan. 11, ending his 10-game drought. Defenseman Nate Prosser scored his first career game-winning goal Thursday, a tally that ended his 68-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas has scored two goals or fewer in five of its seven losses this month.

2. The Wild have netted four or more goals in five of their last six victories.

3. Minnesota LW Zach Parise (foot) began practicing with the team this week but is not expected to play Saturday.

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Stars 1