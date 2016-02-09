Preview: Stars at Wild

Minnesota Wild coach Mike Yeo told reporters that he was “a little nervous” on how his sputtering team would be received on Tuesday when it opens a three-game homestand against the Central Division-rival Dallas Stars. After all, Yeo has seen Minnesota drop five straight and 10 of 11 (1-9-1) to find itself on the outside of the postseason picture.

The Wild haven’t been giving the fans at Xcel Energy Center much to cheer of late, either, and will look to prevent a franchise-worst sixth straight loss at home. A lack of offense has been to blame for Minnesota, which mustered just seven goals during an 0-3-2 skid at home and was limited to just defenseman Matt Dumba’s tally in a 4-1 setback to St. Louis on Saturday. Dallas also had a poor showing against a Central Division foe in its last contest, with Tyler Seguin netting his third goal in as many games in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Chicago. The 24-year-old Seguin has collected two goals and three assists and captain Jamie Benn had three and four, respectively, as Dallas has won three of the four meetings this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE STARS (33-15-5): As the ratings suggest, a great number of people watched Super Bowl 50 - and that included Dallas coach Lindy Ruff. “I used the Super Bowl as an example this morning. The defensive team won again,” Ruff told the team’s website. “Defense dominated the game. Denver gave them no time, gave them no space. ... A good defense kind of snuffed everything out and frustrated the (heck) out of an offensive team.” While Dallas’ high-octane offense is producing 3.21 goals per game and is second only to NHL-leading Washington, the Stars’ 2.68 tallies allowed is 20th-best in the league.

ABOUT THE WILD (23-20-9): Minnesota’s defensive depth will be tested on Tuesday as Jared Spurgeon is nursing a deep bruise and is unlikely to face the Stars. “Obviously he’s in a lot of discomfort (Monday), and feeling pretty sore, and consider him doubtful (for Tuesday), but not something long-term,” Yeo told the team’s website. Blue-liner Jonas Brodin will be out “long-term” to the tune of three-to-six weeks after breaking his foot while blocking a shot versus the New York Rangers on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas G Antti Niemi yielded just two goals on 25 shots to suffer the hard-luck 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Jan. 9, falling to 10-4-2 with a 1.94 goals-against average in his career versus the club.

2. Wild C Charlie Coyle has recorded two goals and four assists in the season series.

3. Minnesota captain Mikko Koivu made a brief appearance during Monday’s practice, but left the ice shortly thereafter with what Yeo called discomfort.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Wild 1