Preview: Stars at Wild

The Minnesota Wild already face an uphill climb against the Dallas Stars and it’s becoming even more of a struggle when the bounces are not going their way. The Wild will be hoping to reverse the momentum when the first-round series shifts to Minnesota on Monday night after the Stars won Games 1 and 2 in Dallas.

A stunning goal that ricocheted off the skates of two players and caromed off the back of the head of Wild netminder Devan Dubnyk provided the impetus for the Stars in Saturday’s 2-1 victory - the seven straight defeat overall for Minnesota and sixth in a row in the postseason. “The puck is kicked and somehow they have enough to overturn the ref’s call,” Dubnyk said of the opening goal by Antoine Roussel. “It’s mind-blowing that that’s the outcome of that play in the playoffs.” Minnesota scored its first goal of the series in the third period Saturday night and was buzzing for the equalizer in the waning moments, displaying an offensive spark that it hopes to carry over into Game 3. The Wild will need a huge effort against the top-seeded Stars, who have won 11 of 13 dating to the regular season and outscored Minnesota 6-1 in the first two games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET; CNBC, Sportsnet, TVAS 2, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN North/Wisconsin (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE STARS: While Roussel’s bizarre tally was the main talking point of Game 2, Dallas captain Jamie Benn continued to torment Minnesota by providing the dagger with a third-period goal - his second of the series and ninth point in five meetings with the Wild this season. “Best scorer in the league,” Wild coach John Torchetti told the media after the game. “Can’t be letting him get a breakaway.” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said at Sunday’s practice that Mattias Janmark will return to the lineup Monday while taking a wait-and-see approach on fellow forward Tyler Seguin, who played Saturday after missing 11 games due to an Achilles tendon injury.

ABOUT THE WILD: Minnesota needs to find a way to manufacture more offense during the continued absence of leading goal scorer Zach Parise, who is no closer to returning from a back injury that has sidelined him since the next-to-last game of the regular season, as well as that of 18-goal scorer Thomas Vanek. Captain Mikko Koivu, who topped the team with 56 points during the regular season, is mired in a 10-game goal drought, while forward Mikael Granlund did register a game-high seven shots on goal Saturday after he was shifted from center to wing. “I’ve got to put the puck in the net with those chances,” Granlund said. “That’s the bottom line.”

OVERTIME

1. Stars G Kari Lehtonen, a winner of eight of his last nine outings, has turned aside 47-of-48 shots in the series.

2. The Wild on Sunday recalled D Mike Reilly from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

3. Dallas’ power play, ranked fourth during the regular season, has converted on only 1-of-11 chances against Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Stars 2 (OT)