Preview: Stars at Wild

The Minnesota Wild seemingly have been on their heels throughout the first round of the playoffs, but they have a chance to knot up their postseason series when they host the Dallas Stars for Sunday afternoon’s Game 6. Minnesota has clawed back from a 2-0 series deficit and staved off elimination with a 5-4 overtime win at Dallas on Friday night.

The Stars were just over three minutes from winning their first postseason series since 2008 when the Wild tied it on a goal by captain Mikko Koivu, who also delivered the game-winning tally in overtime to send the series back to Minnesota. “We will work to use the crowd and work hard to give them a good game in Game 6,” Wild netminder Devan Dubnyk said. “We love playing in our barn and have a great feeling about it. That was the next step for us.” Dallas coach Lindy Ruff did not have much to complain about, saying: “I think our team played our best game.” The Stars have won four of five meetings in Minnesota this season - all by one goal and three in overtime.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Sportsnet, TVAS

ABOUT THE STARS: Ruff has juggled his goaltenders - who each registered 25 victories - throughout the season and the same has held true in the playoffs after Kari Lehtonen started the first three games of the series before Antti Niemi got the nod in Games 4 and 5. Ruff said he did not think the one day off between Games 4 and 5 was a factor in Niemi’s performance in Game 5 and expressed confidence in both of his netminders. “We’ll just evaluate and move on,” Ruff said. “We’ll just keep doing what we’ve done all year. We’re up 3-2, and they’ve both won us games in the playoffs.”

ABOUT THE WILD: Koivu entered the series mired in a deep postseason rut, scoring twice in his previous 28 games, but he has already surpassed that total against the Stars with what proved to be the game-winner in Game 3 before his dramatic pair of tallies on Friday night. “Of course, it’s always nice to score,” Koivu said. “It’s more important in the bigger picture how you play individually and as a team. We’re doing a lot of good things. We’ve been playing better as the series goes on here, and that’s a good sign.” Forward Jordan Schroeder made his series debut in Game 5 and scored.

OVERTIME

1. Wild F Jason Pominville has three goals and three assists during a three-game point streak.

2. Stars F Tyler Seguin will not accompany the team to Minnesota for Game 6.

3. Wild F Thomas Vanek skated at Saturday’s optional practice and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Stars 3 (OT)