Preview: Stars at Wild

The Minnesota Wild are receiving contributions throughout their lineup and go after a third consecutive shutout when the injury-plagued Dallas Stars pay a visit on Saturday night. Goalie Devan Dubnyk blanked Boston and Buffalo to end a four-game road trip and the Wild boast 28 goals from 16 different players to earn first place in the Central Division.

“That’s how we have to win,” Minnesota defenseman Ryan Suter told reporters of his team’s depth. “We don’t have the superstars. We need everybody on the team participating.” The Wild have scored goals without much help from the power play (3-for-28) and Dallas needs more from its special teams to survive during a rash of injuries and illness. The Stars, who finished fourth in the league on the power play last season, are 3-for-23 with the man advantage over the last five games and that includes a 1-for-6 effort in Thursday’s 4-1 loss at Winnipeg. “Our (power play) needs to step up,” said Dallas captain Jamie Benn, who has four points in seven games after finishing second in the league with 89 last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE STARS (3-3-1): Dallas has also struggled killing penalties, allowing seven power-play goals in the last six games and won just twice in that span. The Stars are without regular forwards Jason Spezza (lower body), Jiri Hudler (illness), Patrick Sharp (concussion), Mattias Janmark (knee), Ales Hemsky (groin) and Cody Eakin (knee) as they continue a three-game road trip. Tyler Seguin leads the team with four goals and three assists while rookie Devin Shore has posted six points in the early going and had a career-best four shots on goal in Thursday’s loss.

ABOUT THE WILD (5-2-1): Minnesota placed Teemu Pulkkinen on waivers Friday and could get fellow forward Erik Haula (foot) back soon while 19-year-old rookie Joel Eriksson Ek continues to impress with five points in his first four NHL games. “He’s getting better every night,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters of the forward. “. … He’s done everything and more that we’ve asked of him so far.” Jared Spurgeon (upper-body) could return to the lineup after missing four games, but fellow defenseman Marco Scandella (knee) is likely out after leaving Thursday’s game.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas G Kari Lehtonen, who has made three starts to G Antti Niemi’s four, boasts a .924 save percentage.

2. Suter leads the team with six assists and nine points while standing third in the league in average ice time (27:02).

3. The Stars defeated the Wild four games to two in the first round of the 2015-16 Western Conference playoffs.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Stars 2