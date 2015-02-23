Wild explode in third to top Stars

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- In what may typify the way the Minnesota Wild’s season has gone thus far, the Dallas Stars had them down, but couldn’t keep them down on Sunday.

Trailing in the third period, Minnesota exploded for a six-pack of goals to beat the Stars 6-2, moving back into the playoff picture after being all but left for dead in January.

Trailing 1-0 with 19 minutes to play, Minnesota got a pair of goals from left winger Zach Parise and single goals from center Mikko Koivu, left winger Stephane Veilleux, defenseman Matt Dumba and center Mikael Granlund, improving to a NHL-best 13-2-2 in its past 17 games. For the first time since late November, Minnesota moved into the top eight in the Western Conference with the win.

“It’s nice to get in there, and nice to make a little movement in the standings for us,” Parise said. “It felt like for the longest time we were winning and not going anywhere. It’s a long way to go, but you’ve got to get in sometime and somehow, and it’s nice to be back in.”

Center Jason Spezza scored twice -- a second-period power-play goal and an even-strength goal in the final minutes -- for Dallas, which is now winless (0-2-1) in its past three games. Goalie Jhonas Enroth, making his third start for the Stars since coming over in a trade from Buffalo, made 29 saves in the loss.

“There’s no excuse,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said. “We got a 1-0 lead after two periods and we come out in the third and you lay an egg and give up six goals, it’s embarrassing. We left our goalie hanging tonight.”

Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk continued his run of success with 18 saves. He is now 13-2-1 for the Wild since joining the team on Jan. 15 after starting the season with the Arizona Coyotes. The Wild beat Enroth, then with the Sabres, 7-0 in Dubnyk’s first start for Minnesota last month.

“We just believe we can do it in here,” Dubnyk said. “The conversation between the second and third period was exactly that; just a strong belief in here that if we went out there and did what we were capable of doing that we could take the game over. Obviously you never expect to put up six in a period.”

Although the Wild coach joked that he fully expected the offensive explosion.

“Yeah, I totally saw it coming,” said Mike Yeo, with a laugh. “I felt that even though we were doing some good things we still hadn’t played our best. Coming back from the road we didn’t have complete energy and execution. We were doing some good things, but I knew there was another level we could get to in our game.”

The game remained scoreless until late in the second period, when Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin was hit in the head by a Stars’ shot and appeared dazed. Koivu tried to clear the puck to give Brodin a chance to get off the ice, and instead sent it over the glass, drawing a delay-of-game penalty.

On the ensuing power play, the Stars snapped Minnesota’s streak at 32 straight penalty kills and got on the board when Spezza took a pass from defenseman John Klingberg and blasted a slap shot from the right circle that sailed over Dubnyk’s left shoulder. It was the seventh time in Dallas’ last eight games that Spezza recorded at least a point.

Parise tied the game 100 seconds into the third period, slamming home a cross-ice pass from rookie defenseman Christian Folin. Less than two minutes later, Koivu gave his team the lead, grabbing a loose puck and throwing a wide angle shot toward the net. Enroth lifted his stick just enough in an attempt to deflect the puck away, but it went between his skates and in the net instead.

“We lost some battles, their determination was better than ours and it led to goals,” said Stars coach Lindy Ruff, who didn’t pin blame on Enroth. “The second goal was maybe a tough one, but after that I don’t know if you can look past that.”

Veilleux shoveled a puck past Enroth during a scramble in front of the net for his first goal of the season. Goals by Dumba and Granlund, and a second from Parise, followed.

Spezza slipped a shot between Dubnyk’s pads with 1:43 left to play for his first multi-goal game of the season. It was just the second time this season that Dallas lost in regulation when holding a lead after 40 minutes.

NOTES: Stars RW Ales Hemsky returned to regular action and had a pair of assists in Saturday’s 7-6 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury. Dallas is taking a more cautious approach with LW Patrick Eaves, who has been out of the lineup since Feb. 13 due to a concussion. Eaves, who previously dealt with multiple concussion problems, did not come along on Dallas’ road trip. ... As part of Hockey Weekend Across America, the Wild honored seven players and the coach of USA Hockey’s Women’s National U-18 team prior to the game. Team USA defeated Canada for the gold medal in the IIHF U-18 World Championship on Jan. 12 in Buffalo, N.Y. Six of the seven players recognized by the Wild and coach Joel Johnson are from Minnesota, while one player hails from just across the border in Hudson, Wis. ... The Stars’ brief two-game road trip concludes Tuesday when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. The Wild are in the midst of a brief two-game homestand and will host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.