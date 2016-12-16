sdinhl-Blues continue to roll at home, defeat Devils

ST. LOUIS -- Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko scored one goal and assisted on two more to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win Thursday night over the New Jersey Devils.

The three points gave Tarasenko 10 points in his last five games, on two goals and eight assists, and increased his total for the season to 37 (15 goals and 22 assists) in 31 games. He ranks second in scoring in the NHL.

The win improved the Blues' record to 11-0-3 in their last 14 home games as they defeated the Devils for the seventh consecutive time. New Jersey has lost its last four games, getting outscored 18-5 in those games.

Goalie Jake Allen, making his sixth consecutive start in the last 10 days, raised his career record to 5-0 against the Devils. He is now 11-0-2 at home this season.

The Blues carried a 3-2 lead into the third period before Nail Yakupov scored his third goal of the season on a deflection off a Devils defenseman 8:00 into the period to increase the lead to 4-2. An empty-net goal from Patrik Berglund completed the scoring.

After falling behind 2-0 only 12 minutes into the game, the Blues rallied on a power-play goal by Vladimir Tarasenko with 2:54 left in the period, his 15th of the season, and a goal by Jori Lehtera 2:05 into the second period.

Tarasenko set up defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for the go-ahead goal with a perfect pass which Pietrangelo redirected into the net at 7:45 of the second period.

The Devils' early lead came on a shorthanded goal by Adam Henrique at 7:49 of the first period and a goal by Miles Wood at 11:36. The goals came on the Devils' first six shots on goal.

NOTES: C Pavel Zacha returned to the Devils' lineup after missing four games. He was hit in the mouth by a puck Dec. 3. ... LW Luke Gazdic made his Devils' debut after being recalled from Albany of the AHL. He broke his left foot in the first preseason game this season. ... RW P.A. Parenteau and RW Beau Bennett were healthy scratches for New Jersey. ... After leaving Tuesday night's game because of a lower/mid-body injury, RW Ryan Reaves missed the Blues' morning skate Thursday but remained in the lineup. ... Work began to install the ice surface at Busch Stadium for the Winter Classic game between the Blues and Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 2. ... The Blues host the Blackhawks on Saturday night while the Devils play at Ottawa.