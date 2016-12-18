Gardiner's goal lifts Maple Leafs over Penguins in OT

TORONTO -- Jake Gardiner scored after two minutes of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday night.

It was the second loss in two nights -- both in overtime -- for the Stanley Cup champions, who won seven in a row before that.

The Maple Leafs (12-11-7) stopped a three-game losing streak -- two in shootouts -- when Gardiner had an open goal to shoot at after a rebound.

Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh (20-7-5).

Nikita Zaitsev also scored for Toronto.

Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal for Pittsburgh. He was cut in the neck by a skate and left the game for more than nine minutes with Matthew Murray taking his place before returning in the first period. Fleury made 41 saves and Murray six.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 33 saves.

Andersen stopped a penalty shot that was awarded to Carl Hagelin at 1:27 of the first period.

Fleury left the game at 1:59 of the first when he caught a skate in the neck area when Toronto's James van Riemsdyk was upended in the crease. Fleury returned to the goal at 11:14 of the first.

Pittsburgh took the lead with a power-play goal at 12:51 of the first period by Malkin, his 13th of the season, dropping to one knee on a one-timer off a pass from Justin Schultz. Sidney Crosby also picked up an assist. Toronto's William Nylander was serving a hooking penalty.

The Maple Leafs tied the game 14 seconds later on the first career goal by Zaitsev on a shot from the right point on a pass back by Mitch Marner. James van Riemsdyk also earned an assist, his 200th point for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto outshot Pittsburgh 14-13 in the first and 20-10 in the second.

The Penguins killed off two minor penalties in the final five minutes of the second period.

The Penguins went on the power play at 5:18 of the third period when Matt Hunwick received four minutes for high-sticking. The Maple Leafs were two men short when Nikita Soshnikov was penalized for delay of the game at 7:11. Pittsburgh failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Andersen also rose to the occasion when the sides returned to even strength, stopping a break-in by Phil Kessel.

NOTES: Pittsburgh recalled D Chad Ruhwedel from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Saturday and placed D Kris Letang (lower body injury) on injured reserve. Ruhwedel, 26, has three goals and 10 assists with the American Hockey League team. ...Penguins D Trevor Daley (upper body injury) is listed as week-to-week after being injured in the second period of the 1-0 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings Friday. ...Maple Leafs D Martin Marincin (lower body injury) will be out four to six weeks after being injured in the win over the Boston Bruins on Dec. 10. At first, the injury was not considered that serious. ...Toronto recalled G Jhonas Enroth from the Marlies and returned G Antoine Bibeau to the AHL club in a shuffling of backups. ...The Maple Leafs finish a five-game homestand Monday against the Anaheim Ducks. ...The Penguins return home to play the New York Rangers on Tuesday.