Preview: Wild at Avalanche

The Minnesota Wild continue to search for answers on offense as they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. The Wild have recorded only 15 goals in their last 10 games – five in the last four – as they’ve watched their chances for a playoff position in the Western Conference evaporate. Minnesota is averaging fewer than 22 shots on goal in December. “We’re not doing enough to create enough scoring chances,” Wild right wing Jason Pominville told the Star Tribune.

Colorado has battled to play better than .500 hockey since a blazing 12-1-0 start, responding to two losses by rallying to beat Winnipeg 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday. The Avalanche, who have struggled on special teams of late, have dropped three of their last five home contests. Matt Duchene, Colorado’s leading scorer, ended his scoring drought (one point in eight games) by registering two goals and an assist against Winnipeg.

ABOUT THE WILD (18-11-5): Josh Harding led the league in goals-against average (1.52) and was second in save percentage (.938) through Thursday’s games, but the Wild are 3-6-1 in their last 10 and dropped to 26th in scoring (2.24). Minnesota will need more from its secondary offensive players after Zach Parise (26 points), Mikko Koivu (25) and Pominville (22). The Wild recalled Erik Haula on Friday, reportedly to center the second line while Charlie Coyle moves back to the wing.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (21-9-0): Colorado is 0-for-24 with the man advantage over its last nine games and has surrendered seven power-play goals in five contests this month. The Avalanche still managed to go 7-4-0 in their last 11 games, with many different players contributing. Rookie Nathan MacKinnon is one of those chipping in, recording three goals and five points in the last eight contests.

1. Minnesota has given up the first goal in eight straight road games, going 2-5-1 in that span.

2. Colorado is 13-0-0 when leading after the first period and 18-0-0 when ahead after two.

3. Wild D Ryan Suter averages 29:26 of ice time – 1:42 more than anyone else in the league.

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Avalanche 1