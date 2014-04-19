Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Paul Stastny made history in the series opener, becoming the first player in NHL playoff history to score the tying goal in the last 15 seconds of regulation and the winner in overtime. Stastny and the Colorado Avalanche hope a repeat isn’t necessary as they attempt to take a 2-0 lead against the Minnesota Wild in their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday. Colorado entered the third period in a 4-2 hole but began to climb out when Jamie McGinn scored at 7:13.

Stastny took over from there, knotting the contest with 13.4 seconds remaining before completing the comeback 7:27 into the extra session. The son of Hall-of-Famer Peter Stastny also recorded an assist, giving him three points on the night and 15 in his last 12 postseason games. Minnesota’s meltdown came after rookie Erik Haula and Kyle Brodziak scored 2:04 apart late in the second period to build the 4-2 advantage.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS, FSN North (Minnesota), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE WILD: Zach Parise recorded his 12th career multi-point playoff performance with a pair of assists on Thursday. The veteran has collected 46 points in 67 career postseason games. Haula practiced with Matt Cooke and Nino Niederreiter on the third line Friday while Brodziak was moved to the fourth line with Stephane Veilleux and Cody McCormick.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE: Stastny would not have had the chance to be a hero if not for defenseman Erik Johnson, who raced in to prevent a backbreaking goal by stopping the puck just before it went into an empty net late in the third period. “It’s three inches from losing the game,” Stastny said. “If that doesn’t happen, that hustle out of EJ, we’re not here in this moment.” Nathan MacKinnon became the first NHL rookie to record three assists in his playoff debut and the first member of Avalanche to set up three tallies in a postseason game since Marek Svatos on April 17, 2004 against Dallas.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota scored three goals in the second period in Game 1, marking the sixth time in 102 playoff sessions it has accomplished the feat.

2. Colorado has been unable to penetrate Minnesota’s penalty-killing unit this campaign, going 0-for-11 in five regular-season games and 0-for-4 on Thursday. The Avalanche are 0-for-19 on the power play against the Wild over the last eight regular-season meetings and Game 1 of this series.

3. Ten of the 14 all-time playoff games - and nine of the last 10 - between Minnesota and Colorado have been decided by one goal. Six of those contests went to overtime.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Wild 1