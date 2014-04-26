Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Holding serve has been the predominant theme in the Western Conference playoffs and the Colorado Avalanche hope to continue that trend when they host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in Game 5 of their first-round series. Colorado piled up nine goals in winning its first two games at home but scored only once in dropping both contests in Minnesota. “The 2-2 doesn’t bother me one bit,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said Friday. “It’s how we’re going to bounce back that I want to see tomorrow.”

Although each of the Wild’s home wins came by one goal, they were the superior team in outshooting Colorado by a staggering 78-34 margin in Games 3 and 4, including limiting the Avalanche to 12 shots - tying a franchise record low - on Thursday night. “It’s crazy how momentum shifts in a series like this,” Minnesota’s Charlie Coyle said. “We go down 0-2 in the first two games, and now we’re tied 2-2 and things are looking bright.” Six of the past eight meetings between the teams have been decided by one goal with half of them going beyond regulation.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, TSN, RDS, ALT (Denver)

ABOUT THE WILD: Minnesota coach Mike Yeo made the decision to switch from veteran Ilya Bryzgalov to Darcy Kuemper during Game 2 and it has worked brilliantly after the rookie became the fifth netminder in history to surrender only one goal in his first two postseason starts. Kuemper stumbled down the stretch, losing consecutive straight starts before a concussion forced him to sit out the final seven contests of the regular season, but he has reclaimed his form by stopping 47 of 48 shots in parts of three games against the Avalanche. “This is the best hockey I’ve seen us play all year,” Kuemper said. “They’re making it pretty easy on me, not facing a whole lot (of shots).”

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE: Even though Colorado was outclassed in both losses at Minnesota, Roy noted how easily his team could be in control of the series. “Think about it, one power play and we could’ve won Game 3, and tonight one power play and we might still be on the ice,” Roy said after Thursday’s 2-1 defeat. Semyon Varlamov, who was among three players nominated for the Vezina Trophy on Friday following a regular season in which he broke Roy’s franchise record with 41 victories, has not lost three straight starts since a four-game skid (0-1-3) from Dec. 21-29. Captain Gabriel Landeskog, Paul Stastny and rookie Nathan MacKinnon have been held off the scoresheet since amassing a combined 17 points in the first two games.

OVERTIME

1. The Wild have killed off 14-of-15 power-play chances by Colorado, including all eight in Minnesota.

2. Varlamov is the first Avalanche netminder to be nominated for the Vezina since Roy in 2001-02.

3. Kuemper was yanked from his only career start in Colorado after surrendering four goals on 23 shots in a 5-4 loss on Jan. 30.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Avalanche 2