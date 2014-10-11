Preview: Wild at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild combined Thursday for the most stunning result of the night. The host Avalanche will look to bounce back from a shocking loss when the Central Division rivals complete their home-and-home series Saturday night at the Pepsi Center. High-flying Colorado was humbled in emphatic fashion, as Minnesota rode four second-period goals and a three-point night from Zach Parise to roll to a 5-0 win in the opener for both teams.

It wasn’t just the result that surprised fans; it was how dominant Minnesota looked. A year removed from finishing in a tie for 24th in goals per game, the Wild ended up with an absurd 48-16 shots-on-goal advantage against a Colorado team that averaged nearly three goals per contest in 2013-14. “That (was) a tough game, but it’s nice that we don’t have to wait too long,” Avalanche forward Jarome Iginla said. “We get a chance to be a lot better than we were.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN (Minnesota), ALT (Colorado)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (0-1-0): As bad as Colorado looked on the defensive end - allowing Minnesota to set a franchise record in shots - it was the lack of quality scoring chances that left the Avalanche concerned. Iginla struggled mightily in his Colorado debut; the 37-year-old, who has more points against the Minnesota franchise than any player in league history, finished without a shot on goal in better than 18 minutes of playing time. Defending Calder Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon also failed to record a shot and was a minus-2 in 16 minutes.

ABOUT THE WILD (1-0-0): The secret to Minnesota’s success: a balanced effort among multiple forward lines. Five different players beat Colorado starting netminder Semyon Varlamov, and only two skaters failed to record a shot on goal. “To sit here and expect us to go and play 82 games like that, it’s not going to happen,” said coach Mike Yeo, whose Wild improved to 12-0-2 in home openers in franchise history. “And I can tell you, to play two games like that, it’s not going to happen. We’re going to have to be ready for a different game.”

OVERTIME

1. Iginla has 37 goals and 30 assists in 72 career games against the Wild.

2. Minnesota has won each of the last three meetings dating back to last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring five goals in each game.

3. The Wild have 11 players aged 24 or younger.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Wild 1