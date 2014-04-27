Avs’ MacKinnon scores OT winner to sink Wild

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche aren’t trying to live on the edge, but they are finding the view is pretty enjoyable.

Now they’re one win from moving into the second round.

Right winger P.A. Parenteau tied the game with another improbable goal late in the third period and rookie center Nathan MacKinnon scored 3:27 into overtime and the Avalanche again rallied late to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday night and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.

It was the second time this series Colorado scored late to force overtime and then win it in the extra period.

“It’s a resilient group. It’s a group that doesn’t give up,” Parenteau said. “We’re pretty confident. When it happens a couple of times you know you can do it. We have the skills and the patience to do it.”

It was another crushing defeat for the Wild, who once again were poised to take away home-ice advantage but saw it ripped away late.

“It is what it is,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said. “It’s frustrating but what are you going to do? The task right now is simple. We need to play the way we did at home.”

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Avalanche

The series shifts to Minnesota for Game 6 on Monday, where Colorado can close it out thanks to its rookie sensation.

In overtime, MacKinnon got the puck from left winger Gabe Landeskog, went to the slot and beat Wild goaltender Darcy Kuemper with a snap shot.

It was MacKinnon’s second goal of the playoffs.

“Landy got it on the half-wall and I was screaming for it,” MacKinnon said. “Definitely a good play by him. Little saucer pass to my blade and I found the top corner.”

Wild left winger Zach Parise and center Kyle Brodziak scored 1:51 apart early in the third period to give the Wild a 3-2 lead.

It appeared to be enough, but the Avalanche, like in Game 1, pulled goaltender Semyon Varlamov with 2:22 left and Parenteau scored on an assist from Paul Stastny.

Stastny tied it late in Game 1 and won it in overtime.

The Wild were frustrated after MacKinnon’s tally because they felt Stastny was offside on the rush that led to Saturday’s game-tying goal.

“It was offside and they missed the call,” defenseman Ryan Suter said. “It’s a (darn) shame. We came out in the third period and played the way we wanted to. And they missed the call. And we paid for it.”

Varlamov finished with 29 saves and Kuemper made 31 saves.

Left winger Mark Moulson also scored for the Wild.

The Wild trailed entering the third, but Parise scored his first goal of the playoffs 4:34 into the period to tie it.

Brodziak gave Minnesota the lead with a shot from the point at 6:25 to quiet the home crowd.

“After they scored two bang-bang goals it kind of deflated us but we stuck with it and it’s the sign of a team that wants to win,” Parenteau said.

Colorado was stymied on the power play, but found success on the penalty kill. After taking a two-minute minor for too many men on the ice, center Ryan O‘Reilly and left winger Cody McLeod won a battle for the puck at center ice and then O‘Reilly threw the puck to the front where McLeod tipped it past Kuemper to make it 1-0 at 8:04 of the second.

The Avalanche were able to kill the penalty but Minnesota kept control and scored when Moulson tipped in a shot by defenseman Jared Spurgeon 1:13 after McLeod’s goal.

Colorado responded 3:01 later. MacKinnon used another burst of speed to get into the Wild zone and left a drop pass for defenseman Andre Benoit. Benoit’s shot was wide but defenseman Holden tipped it past Kuemper to make it 2-1.

NOTES: Minnesota D Jared Spurgeon went to the locker room after blocking a shot in the first period. He returned before intermission. ... Colorado C Matt Duchene took part in the team’s morning skate on Saturday but was not in the lineup for Game 5. He has been out since March 29 with a sprained left MCL. Coach Patrick Roy said at the start of the series that it was unlikely Duchene would play against Minnesota, but he now appears close to returning. ... Minnesota LW Stephane Veilleux was scratched for the third straight game. LW Dany Heatley took his place in the lineup. ... Avalanche D Cory Sarich (back) and C John Mitchell (head) have yet to play in the series. Roy said Mitchell has begun off-ice activities but is not close to playing.