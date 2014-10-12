Kuemper, Wild shut out Avalanche again

DENVER -- Darcy Kuemper is turning this rivalry into a lopsided affair.

The Minnesota goaltender had 30 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Saturday night.

Charlie Coyle, Zach Parise and Jason Zucker scored for the Wild, which dominated the home-and-home series with Colorado to start the season.

Minnesota outscored Colorado 8-0 in the two games, with seven players scoring.

Kuemper is the first Minnesota goaltender to post two shutouts at the start of the season. He has four in his young career, and he also blanked the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals last spring.

“I felt good out there, but a shutout is always a team effort. It’s a team stat,” Kuemper said. “The guys in front of me are playing unreal. There was a little more work today, but our structure was still there and it allowed me to see the plays well.”

Goalie Semyon Varlamov had 31 saves Saturday for the Avalanche, which has started this year with two losses after beginning last season 12-1 on its way to winning the Central Division title.

“Honestly, I‘m happy with our game -- not with the result, but I‘m happy with the performance of our team,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “We talked before the game: We wanted to compete, we wanted to be focused, enthusiastic. And it’s exactly what we did. Unfortunately for us we didn’t score any goals, but I think we can build on that game.”

Saturday’s game was different from Thursday‘s, when the Wild dominated from the start and outshot the Avalanche 48-16. Colorado came out with more energy, but the result was the same.

It started with Coyle’s tip 1:51 into the game. He nearly scored again midway through the second period, but the goal was waved off because Wild right winger Nino Niederreiter was lying on top of Varlamov before the shot.

It was part of a spirited period that included scoring chances and after-the-whistle scrums. Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson ignited it with his elbow to Minnesota left wing Erik Haula 2:23 into the period. Johnson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

“I’d like to see it again,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “There will be people that will look at that. It was dealt with on the ice and we move on.”

Roy didn’t think the hit warranted further league action.

“I’d be very surprised,” he said. “There was no elbow there. I watched it about 20 times.”

The penalty energized Colorado, which started putting more pressure on Kuemper but couldn’t break through. The Avalanche had 20 shots in the first 40 minutes, four more than it managed Thursday.

“To come into a hostile environment, we knew they were going to come tonight. You need your goalie to play like that,” Yeo said. “You need him to come out and have a game like that. I believe we’re seeing the maturity and development of the player.”

The Wild weathered the surge and then went up 2-0 on Zucker’s goal at 11:50 of the second. It was enough for Kuemper, who continued to frustrate the Avalanche. He made a great glove save on right wing Max Talbot’s shot with just seconds left in the second period, and he turned away a number of point-blank shots at the start of the third.

“Kuemper played a solid game,” Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog said. “We were a couple of goal posts from tying it and, in the second period, I thought we were buzzing. The effort was there tonight.”

Zucker nearly had a second goal on a breakaway late in the game, but Varlamov made the save.

Roy pulled Varlamov with three minutes left, but the magic that worked in the playoffs last year didn’t continue Saturday. Parise scored with 3.3 seconds left to seal it. It was his 10th shot of the game, tying a career high.

NOTES: The Avalanche switched up the lineup after Thursday’s shutout loss. Defensemen Nate Guenin was a healthy scratch and Ryan Wilson took his place and was put on the third pairing with D Jan Hejda. Colorado D Zach Redmond was scratched for the second straight game. ... The Wild entered Saturday with a 13-3-3 record in its last 19 games at Pepsi Center. The three losses came in Games 1, 2 and 3 of the first round of the 2014 playoffs. ... Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla has 37 goals and 30 assists in 73 games against Minnesota. It is the most points of any player against the Wild. ... Minnesota RW Justin Fontaine (lower-body injury) missed his second straight game.