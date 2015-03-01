Minnesota wins wild one against Colorado

DENVER -- The Minnesota Wild boosted their playoff prospects and put a dent in the postseason hopes of the Colorado Avalanche.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 33 saves, center Erik Haula and right winger Justin Fontaine had a goal and an assist each and the Wild continued their mastery of Colorado with a 3-1 win on Saturday night.

Right winger Jason Pominville also scored for Minnesota, which moved within a point of Winnipeg for the first wild card in the Western Conference.

Dubnyk has been the catalyst for Minnesota’s surge in the standings. Since he was acquired from Arizona on Jan. 14, the Wild are 15-3-2 and he has started every game.

“My body feels good,” Dubnyk said. “We had a ways to climb up. It’s single game playoffs for us the rest of the year.”

Center Maxime Talbot scored and goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots for Colorado.

The Avalanche avoided a fourth straight shutout loss to the Wild but suffered a big setback in their bid to rally for a playoff spot. Colorado is eight points behind Minnesota (33-22-7) with 19 games left.

“This was a step back ... but we’ll keep pushing,” right winger Jarome Iginla said. “This one tonight hurts. We were trying to close it to four points.”

The game had a playoff feel and the intensity was evident, especially in the third period. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon suffered a broken nose after a hit by Minnesota left winger Sean Bergenheim midway through.

“It’s an elbow,” Colorado left winger Gabriel Landeskog said. “It doesn’t matter what league it is, it’s an elbow straight to the nose. The referees, I don’t know where they’re looking. That’s frustration right there. That certainly p----- everybody off in this room when you see that.”

That anger erupted in the final 3.3 seconds when Avalanche right winger Cody McLeod ran through Minnesota center Mikael Granlund. Defenseman Charlie Coyle went after McLeod, who was given three penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct.

“That’s garbage is what it is,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “You could feel it was going that way all game long. They were obviously very emotional all game long. I thought in an emotional-type game. We did a good job of keeping our focus. I really think that was the difference at the end.”

In between the hits and fights, the Wild took control after the Avalanche (27-25-11) scored their first goal of the season on the Wild with a strange play in a busy second period.

Talbot’s dump in from near the blue line went off the boards and at Dubnyk’s right skate. The goaltender braced as McLeod skated at him and his right leg went over the line as McLeod came into the crease. The referee on the ice waved off the goal, but an official review overturned the decision to tie the score at 1.

It was Colorado’s first goal in 201:32 against the Wild this season.

“The ruling, I guess, was that McLeod had nothing to do with me going into the net, which is somewhat mind-boggling,” Dubnyk said.

The second period was filled with action. Colorado killed off defenseman Brad Stuart’s cross-checking penalty, but a bad line change led to Fontaine’s goal 11 seconds after the Avalanche returned to full strength that made it 2-1.

Pominville put it away with his 13th goal of the season at 5:50 of the third period to make it 3-1.

“We felt we deserved a better result than what we had,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “Unfortunately, we made a few costly mistakes. A bad line change on the second goal should have put the puck deep on the third. That’s the type of year we’re going through.”

There were seven penalties whistled in the period, four of them in a span of 2:18. Both teams had power-play chances wiped away by a penalty call, but the Avalanche ended up with 40 seconds of a two-man advantage.

The Wild went ahead midway through the first period when Haula’s sharp-angled shot from the left side snuck between Varlamov and the post to make it 1-0. It was his seventh goal of the season.

NOTES: Avalanche C Daniel Briere was a healthy scratch a night after playing for the first time in seven games. ... Minnesota’s shutout wins in the first three meetings was the first time it has been done in franchise history. The Wild is the first team to get three straight shutouts against an opponent in the same season since 2007-08. ... Avalanche C Matt Duchene played in his 400th NHL game on Saturday night. ... Wild D Jared Spurgeon missed his fifth straight game with a head injury. ... Colorado recalled D Karl Stollery from Lake Erie of the AHL. He was a healthy scratch.