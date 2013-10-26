Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have yet to lose in regulation at the United Center and will look to keep that record intact when they play the opener of a home-and-home set with the visiting Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. The Blackhawks will try to tighten things up defensively following a 6-5 shootout loss at Tampa Bay on Thursday night. It is the first meeting between the teams since Chicago ousted Minnesota in a five-game playoff series last season en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Minnesota is coming off back-to-back victories but it has struggled away from home, winning once in six games and scoring one goal in each of the last three road contests. The Wild finally got some production from their go-to scorers on Thursday, with Zach Parise halting a five-game goalless drought and Dany Heatley notching his first of the season - albeit into an empty net. ”For me, that’s something to build on,” Heatley said.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports North (Minnesota), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE WILD (5-3-3): Minnesota has some major injury concerns after goaltender Josh Harding exited Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury, forcing Niklas Backstrom into action for the first time since he sprained his knee more than two weeks ago. Harding turned aside all seven shots he faced but admitted that he was not 100 percent recovered from the injury. The Wild made a move to address the situation on Friday by recalling Johan Gustafsson from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (6-1-3): Chicago allowed the fewest goals in the league last season, so the team was not pleased with surrendering six tallies to the Lightning. “You can always look for positives,” Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith said. “But it’s not a game that we’re going to be happy about, giving up that many goals.” Another disconcerting trend for Chicago is an inability to protect a third-period lead, which has occurred three times this season and in each of the past two contests.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago is riding a seven-game (5-0-2) point streak.

2. Both teams are among the league’s worst on the penalty kill - Minnesota ranks 27th at 75.0 percent and Chicago (71.0) is dead last.

3. The Blackhawks were 2-0-1 versus the Wild in three meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Wild 2