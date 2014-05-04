Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

Despite ultimately emerging victorious, the Minnesota Wild would be wise not to follow the same path they took against the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota looks to even its Western Conference second-round series at one win apiece when it visits the Chicago Blackhawks for Game 2 on Sunday afternoon. The Wild dropped the first two contests of their matchup with the Central Division-champion Avalanche before coming back to take the series in seven games.

Minnesota made a valiant effort to avoid a similar start against Chicago, scoring twice in the first 6:56 of the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit, but was unable to keep Patrick Kane in check. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner snapped the deadlock 86 seconds after Kyle Brodziak’s tying goal and added an insurance tally with 3:13 remaining in the session. Ilya Bryzgalov is expected to make his second straight start for the Wild as rookie Darcy Kuemper deals with an upper-body injury suffered in Game 7 against Colorado.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE WILD: The song remains the same for Bryzgalov, who once again was excellent during the regular season after being acquired from Edmonton but has left much to be desired in the playoffs. The 33-year-old Russian, who wilted as a starter in previous postseasons with Phoenix and Philadelphia, allowed eight goals in the first two games versus Colorado and yielded four in Friday’s series opener as he fell to 0-3 with a 4.53 goals-against average in the three starts. “All I can do is go on the ice and give the team what I’ve got and hope it’s enough to win the game,” Bryzgalov said.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: One word can be used to describe Chicago’s dynamic duo of Kane and captain Jonathan Toews this postseason - clutch. Toews registered three game-winning goals in the first round against St. Louis while Kane netted the other, as well as the deciding tally in Friday’s series opener versus the Wild. Kane, who had only two game-winners in 23 games during the Blackhawks’ run to the championship, led the club with six in the regular season while Toews was right behind him with five after failing to score a decisive goal in the 2013 playoffs.

OVERTIME

1. Wild LW Zach Parise has recorded at least one point in seven of his team’s eight playoff games and ended the series opener with a league-high 11.

2. Blackhawks C Andrew Shaw is questionable for Sunday after leaving Game 1 in the first period with a lower-body injury suffered on a hit by Minnesota D Clayton Stoner.

3. Bryzgalov has allowed three or more goals in 18 of his last 19 postseason starts.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Wild 2