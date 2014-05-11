Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

The Minnesota Wild attempt to buck the trend in their Western Conference second-round series when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks for Game 5 on Sunday. The home team has won each of the first four games in the matchup, with Chicago capturing the first two by a combined margin of six goals and Minnesota taking the next two by the same differential. The pattern was similar in the first round for the Wild, as the home club claimed each of the first six contests before Minnesota posted an overtime victory in Game 7 over the Avalanche in Colorado.

The reigning Stanley Cup-champion Blackhawks struggled at Xcel Energy Center, scoring a total of two goals in the two defeats. Chicago has lost two in a row for the second time this postseason, which it opened with a pair of overtime losses in St. Louis before reeling off six consecutive victories. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon helped the Wild even the series on Friday, registering a power-play goal and an assist as Minnesota improved to 5-0 at home in the playoffs while Chicago dropped to 1-4 on the road.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CNBC, TSN, RDS2

ABOUT THE WILD: Left wing Matt Moulson will miss his second straight game and defenseman Keith Ballard also will be sidelined as neither made the trip to the Windy City due to undisclosed injuries. Nate Prosser likely will replace Ballard, as he appeared in Minnesota’s first nine games this postseason before being a healthy scratch for the last two. Matt Cooke made an impact in his return from a seven-game suspension on Friday, registering an assist as well as a game-high five hits.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Chicago will be without center Andrew Shaw for the fourth consecutive contest due to a lower-body injury, which he suffered in the series opener. Left wing Brandon Bollig also is unavailable as he received a two-game suspension for boarding Ballard late in the second period of Game 4. Marian Hossa hopes to continue his torrid pace in the series as he has collected a goal and seven assists over the first four contests.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago is a perfect 5-0 at home this postseason, while Minnesota is 1-5 on the road.

2. Three of the nine players with more than one game-winning goal in the playoffs are participating in this series. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews shared the league lead with three, while teammate Patrick Kane and Wild RW Nino Niederreiter have two apiece.

3. The Blackhawks have been held to fewer than 23 shots in each game of the series.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Wild 3