Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have won nine of 10 games to surge to the top of the Central Division and look to continue their hot streak when they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Chicago rebounded from Saturday’s 3-2 setback at the New York Islanders with a 2-1 victory over Calgary 24 hours later for its sixth consecutive victory at home. The Blackhawks have won 12 of their last 14 games, 10 of which have been played away from home.

The Wild have alternated wins and losses over the past 10 games and will be seeking back-to-back victories for the first time since a four-game winning streak from Nov. 13-20. After a stretch of four straight contests against teams contending for division leads, Minnesota dropped the opener of a three-game road trip at San Jose 2-1 before bouncing back with a 4-3 shooting win at Arizona on Saturday. It’s the first matchup between the teams since Chicago’s six-game playoff series win last season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE WILD (16-11-1): Defenseman Ryan Suter returned from the mumps to collect five assists and log an average of 30 1/2 minutes in three games to earn the league’s Second Star of the Week. “It’s a lot of hard work by the team,” said Suter, who matched a career high with three assists in win over the New York Islanders. ”You don’t get points in this league by yourself.” Marco Scandella returns to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension but fellow defenseman Jared Spurgeon (illness) will sit out his second straight.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (21-9-1): Defenseman Tim Erixon, acquired from Columbus on Sunday in exchange for Jeremy Morin, was in Chicago’s lineup that night and wasted no time making a favorable impression. Erixon, paired primarily with Michal Rozsival, played 14 shifts and was on the ice for 10:43. “I liked him. He’ll get more comfortable with his partner and our system and his teammates but he got acclimated real (fast),“ coach Joel Quenneville said. ”His decision-making and positioning was very aware. It was a good beginning for him.”

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota was 2-for-3 on the power play Saturday after converting only one of its first 44 chances on the road this season.

2. Blackhawks F Brandon Saad scored the decisive tally Sunday for his fourth goal in eight games.

3. Wild F Nino Niederreiter is one goal shy of matching his career-high total of 14 set last season.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Wild 3