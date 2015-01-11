Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks look to put a lackluster loss to the NHL’s worst team in their rear-view mirror when they open a four-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. After posting a 4-2 triumph over the Wild on Thursday, the Blackhawks hit the road and forgot to pack their game with them in a 5-2 setback to Edmonton on Friday. “It’s everyone, it’s a team effort,” Brandon Saad told the Chicago Sun Times despite netting two goals versus the Oilers. “(In Minnesota), even though we got the job done, a big reason why was (Corey) Crawford. So, we’re not happy with our last two performances.”

Chicago has won both meetings this season and taken four straight and 14-of-20 matchups - including playoffs - with reeling Minnesota, which lost for the fourth consecutive time and 10th in 12 contests (2-6-4) following a 3-1 setback to Nashville on Saturday. A lack of offense has been evident for the Wild, who have mustered just seven goals in their last four contests. “I’ve never been through anything like this,” All-Star defenseman Ryan Suter told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It’s very unfortunate the way we’re playing.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA, WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE WILD (18-17-5): Zach Parise returned on Saturday after a two-game absence due to the illness of his father, J.P., who passed away Wednesday after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Parise’s backhand shot was denied by Pekka Rinne after Thomas Vanek elected to pass on a breakaway in the first period. Niklas Backstrom has yielded at least three goals in each of his last eight appearances - including both meetings with Chicago this season.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (27-13-2): Patrick Kane collected a goal and two assists in both Chicago’s 5-3 win over Minnesota on Dec. 16 and the victory on Thursday. Kane, who has netted five tallies and set up six others during his six-game point streak versus the Wild, resides two goals shy of 200 for his career. Captain Jonathan Toews also tallied and set up two goals in the first meeting before notching an assist on Thursday and adding two more versus the Oilers.

OVERTIME

1. Crawford, who was praised by coach Joel Quenneville for recording a “goalie win” after making a season-high 42 saves against Minnesota on Thursday, is expected to get the nod on Sunday.

2. Minnesota C Charlie Coyle netted the lone tally on Saturday, just his second in the last 35 games.

3. Saad has scored five goals in his last seven contests after netting seven over his first 35 this season.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Wild 1