Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

The Minnesota Wild are hoping the third time truly is a charm when they open their Western Conference semifinal series against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday. Minnesota has been eliminated by Chicago in each of the last two postseasons, dropping a first-round matchup in five games in 2013 and falling in last year’s conference semifinals in six contests.

The Wild enter this matchup having knocked off the Central Division champion for the second straight time, defeating St. Louis in six games after ousting Colorado in seven last postseason. Chicago is coming off a hard-fought first-round triumph over Nashville in six games, with one contest going to double overtime and another needing three extra sessions - both won by the Blackhawks. One of three Original Six teams remaining in the playoffs, Chicago won all three of its home games versus the Predators while being led by captain Jonathan Toews, who finished the first round leading the league in scoring with eight points - including three goals. The Blackhawks will turn back to Corey Crawford, who gave way to Scott Darling after starting the first two games against Nashville before coming on in relief in Game 7 and notching the decisive victory.

ABOUT THE WILD: Minnesota is counting on Vezina and Masterton Trophy finalist Devan Dubnyk to continue his superb play against Chicago. The 28-year-old turned aside 56-of-57 shots in helping the Wild win the final two meetings of the regular season after dropping the first three of the five-game series. “He definitely gives us a lot of confidence,” Wild forward Kyle Brodziak said of Dubnyk, who went 27-9-2 with five shutouts and a 1.78 goals-against average after being acquired from Arizona. “He came and calmed things down and let us get back to our game. We feel very confident with him back there.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Chicago nearly went scoreless in its two regular-season encounters with Dubnyk, as Bryan Bickell scored with 1:48 remaining in the third period of a 2-1 loss on April 7. The Blackhawks know they have a tough task ahead if they hope to advance to the conference final for the second straight postseason and fourth in the last six years. “He is one of the strengths in their game,” forward Marcus Kruger said of the netminder. “He’s been great for them since he’s been there. I know that is something we need to talk about, to find a way to score on him.”

OVERTIME

1. The Wild are 0-6 at United Center in the postseason.

2. Chicago could be without LW Kris Versteeg, who missed Thursday’s practice with a lower-body injury.

3. Minnesota LW Zach Parise enters the second round with a team-high seven points and shares the club lead in goals (three) with RW Nino Niederreiter.

SERIES PREDICTION: Blackhawks in six