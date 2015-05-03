Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

The Minnesota Wild attempt to record the first postseason victory at United Center in franchise history and even their Western Conference semifinal series at one win apiece when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks for Game 2 on Sunday. Minnesota fell to 0-7 all-time in playoff games in the Windy City when it dropped a 4-3 decision in Friday’s opener.

The Wild fell behind 3-0 just over 15 minutes into the game before scoring three times in an 8:09 span in the first half of the second period to forge a tie, but Teuvo Teravainen tallied with 59 seconds remaining in the session and Chicago held on for the triumph. Minnesota - which was eliminated by the Blackhawks in each of the previous two postseasons - has lost consecutive games only twice since acquiring Vezina Trophy finalist Devan Dubnyk in mid-January, but each instance included a shootout defeat. While the Wild are trailing for the first time in this year’s playoffs, Chicago looks to take its second two-game lead. The Blackhawks built a 3-1 advantage against Nashville in the first round before finishing off the Predators in six games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RSN360, TVA2

ABOUT THE WILD: Minnesota will be without Justin Fontaine on Sunday as the right wing exited Game 1 in the second period with a lower-body injury. Fontaine was kept off the scoresheet Friday and has just one goal and one assist in six postseason contests but is a key member of the penalty-killing unit. Erik Haula could have the inside track over Sean Bergenheim, Ryan Carter and Jordan Schroeder for replacing Fontaine in the lineup based on his play versus Chicago last postseason. “(Haula) has had success against these guys in the past,” coach Mike Yeo said. “Last year, I thought he had a real strong playoffs against them.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Chicago allowed three goals in one period for the fifth time this postseason, with Corey Crawford being in net on three of those occasions. However, the veteran netminder - and his teammates - kept things together and prevailed. “We were able to settle down and just keep playing our hockey, our game,” Crawford said. “No one was rattled in here. No one was worried. We just kept playing hard.”

OVERTIME

1. Four of Chicago’s five wins this postseason have been by one goal, with three ending with a 4-3 score.

2. The Wild, who went 1-for-3 in Game 1, and Anaheim share the league lead with a 33.3 percent success rate on the power play as both teams are 5-for-15.

3. Blackhawks D Duncan Keith notched two assists in the series opener to overtake captain Jonathan Toews and RW Patrick Kane (eight) for the team’s playoff scoring lead with nine points.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Blackhawks 1