Blackhawks 4, Wild 3

CHICAGO -- After being a healthy scratch for the final four games of the Chicago Blackhawks’ first-round series against the Nashville Predators, center Teuvo Teravainen got a chance to play in Game 1 of the second round series vs. the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

He made the most of the opportunity.

Teravainen scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with less than a minute to go in the second period as the Blackhawks held off a Wild rally for a 4-3 victory at the United Center.

Despite giving up three second period goals that allowed Minnesota to tie the game at 3, Chicago goalie Corey Crawford prevailed to ultimately stop 30 of 33 shots.

After giving up three first-period goals, Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk settled down, eventually stopping 31 of Chicago’s 35 shots, but was unable to stop what would be the game-winner by Teravainen.

Chicago needed just over a minute to get on the scoreboard. Left winger Brandon Saad fought off a charge by Wild defenseman Ryan Suter and drove a 10-foot slap-shot past Dubnyk at 1:15 of the first period.

The Blackhawks went ahead 2-0 when right winger Patrick Kane tallied his third goal of the playoffs at 13:11 of the opening period. Kane faked Dubnyk to go to his left and then pushed a 25-foot shot to the right and into the goal.

Chicago made it 3-0 at 15:15 of the first period when center Marcus Kruger took a pass from forward Andrew Shaw, spun and netted a backhander in front of Dubnyk.

Minnesota scored its first goal of the game at 1:25 of the second period when winger Jason Zucker flipped a quick wrist shot past Crawford off a centering pass in front of the net from winger Thomas Vanek.

Left winger Zach Parise brought the Wild within 3-2 when he scored his team-leading fourth goal of the playoffs, converting a quick pass from Vanek in front of the net and then sinking it through Crawford’s legs.

Just over four minutes later, center Mikael Granlund scored his second goal of the playoffs on another wrist shot that Crawford was unable to stop, tying the game at 3.

NOTES: While there was speculation Chicago coach Joel Quenneville would start rookie G Scott Darling, he chose to go with No. 1 G Corey Crawford. Darling is 3-1 in the playoffs thus far, but Crawford (1-1) relieved him and went on to win the series-clinching Game 6 vs. Nashville on Sunday. ... Chicago LW Kris Versteeg did not take part in the morning skate for the second consecutive day and was one of seven scratches for Chicago. Minnesota recorded 17 scratches. ... This is the third consecutive postseason that the Wild face Chicago, which has gone on to win both series. Chicago defeated Minnesota 4-1 in the first round in 2013 and 4-2 in the second round in 2014. ... Chicago D Duncan Keith and RW Patrick Kane played in their 100th career NHL playoff game. ... Friday was Chicago’s 322nd consecutive sellout at the United Center (270 regular season, 52 playoffs). ... Chicago signed 23-year-old LW Artemi Panarin from the KHL on Friday. Panarin is currently playing for the Russian national team in the world championships. ... Wild D Keith Ballard remains on injured reserve, missing his seventh consecutive game with an upper-body injury.