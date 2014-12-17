Blackhawks continue to roll, defeat Wild

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook surveyed the locker room with a satisfied look after a 5-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

An inconsistent start to the season failed to derail the Blackhawks (22-9-1), who have rebounded to win 13 of their past 15 games. So, it made sense that a turbulent third period against the Wild did not prevent the Blackhawks from rallying for a late victory.

“That’s the sign of a good team,” Seabrook said. “When you can go through a little bit of adversity throughout the season or through a game and be able to find a way.”

Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane banked a shot off the skate of Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin for a go-ahead goal on the power play with 3:28 remaining in the third period. Right winger Ben Smith added an empty-net goal with 14 seconds remaining to seal the win.

The Wild (16-12-1) sustained their first regulation loss in eight games this season against Central Division opponents.

Blackhawks goaltender Antti Raanta stopped 26 of 29 shots to improve to 5-2-0.

Wild goaltender Niklas Backstrom turned aside 34 of 38 shots in the loss. Backstrom felt ill after the first period but remained in net because fellow goaltender Darcy Kuemper had a stomach virus, Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said.

A hooking call against Wild left winger Erik Haula with 4:35 remaining in the third period led to Kane’s tiebreaking goal on the man advantage.

Haula smarted in front of his locker after the game. He said his play did not merit a penalty.

“I definitely don’t agree with it,” Haula said. “You could probably tell by the emotions on the bench that our team didn’t really agree with it. Four minutes left, to decide a great hockey game like that, I don’t think it’s right.”

The mood was brighter for the Blackhawks, who scored three goals in the second period.

“They’re a dangerous team,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “They don’t give up a whole lot. We generated with pucks and bodies. Everything was funneled to the net. We got a lot of momentum off that second period.”

The Wild erased a 3-1 deficit with back-to-back goals in the third period to tie the score. Right winger Nino Niederreiter scored on his first career penalty shot with 12:47 remaining in the third period to cut Chicago’s lead to 3-2. Defenseman Marco Scandella followed Niederreiterís goal with a blast from the top of the right circle that evened the score at 3-3 with 9:57 remaining in the third period.

“We battled back,” said Yeo, who praised his players but expressed frustration about the late penalty call. “It was a tie game, and that’s the difference in the game, that play.”

Minnesota opened the scoring on a slap shot by left winger Thomas Vanek with 7:11 remaining in the first period. Wild center Mikael Granlund carried the puck behind the Blackhawks’ net and slipped a pass through traffic to Vanek, who blasted a one-timer from the slot for his fourth goal of the season.

Chicago evened the score at 1-1 on a slap shot by Seabrook with 11:50 remaining in the second period. Seabrook settled a pass from right winger Kris Versteeg and ripped a rising shot past Backstrom’s stick side to snap a 12-game goal scoring drought.

The Blackhawks grabbed a 2-1 lead on a goal by right winger Marian Hossa with 7:41 remaining in the second period. Hossa stood near the right side of the crease and steered a shot through traffic for his sixth goal of the season.

A hard-fought goal by Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews increased Chicago’s lead to 3-1 with 3:39 remaining in the second. Toews pushed in a loose puck on a third attempt after Backstrom stopped back-to-back shots by right winger Ben Smith.

After the game, Smith still was not certain who deserved credit for the goal.

“Who knows?” Smith said with a grin. “I said to (Toews), ‘Who cares?’ Big goal at the time.”

NOTES: Blackhawks D Duncan Keith missed his first game of the season because of an undisclosed illness. Coach Joel Quenneville said he was not sure whether Keith had mumps, which has affected players from several teams. ... Wild D Jared Spurgeon missed his second consecutive game because of an undisclosed illness. ... Blackhawks G Corey Crawford missed his eighth consecutive game because of a lower-body injury, but Quenneville said Crawford could return this weekend. ... Wild D Marco Scandella returned after serving a two-game suspension for an illegal hit against New York Islanders C Brock Nelson. ... Minnesota LW Brett Sutter made his team debut after he was promoted Monday from the AHL’s Iowa Wild. Sutter’s father is Los Angeles Kings coach Darryl Sutter.