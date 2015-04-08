Wild top Blackhawks, wrap up playoff berth

CHICAGO -- A hopeful song blasted above players’ voices in the Minnesota locker room after the Wild clinched their third consecutive playoff berth Tuesday night.

The selection was appropriate: Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.'”

“It’s funny how this game works, huh?” Minnesota defenseman Ryan Suter said with a smile. “Two-and-a-half months ago, everyone is down, negative, (and) you think the year’s over. We come back, and now we’re on to the playoffs.”

And believing.

The Wild scored twice in the third period en route to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Center Mikael Granlund and left winger Jason Zucker scored for Minnesota, which earned its 11th consecutive road win to increase its franchise record streak.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 of 33 shots for the Wild (45-27-8).

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said he was proud of his team’s toughness. On Jan. 20, the Wild were 20-20-6 and had won only four of their previous 18 games. Since then, they are 25-7-2 and headed for the postseason.

“It’s only one step,” Yeo said. “We’ve got bigger plans and a bigger goal, but I would say that I‘m very, very proud of our guys. From where we were, what we overcame, the way that everybody dug in together to make the playoffs is quite an accomplishment.”

Left winger Bryan Bickell scored the Blackhawks’ lone goal. Chicago (48-26-6) dropped its second consecutive game on home ice.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 28 of 30 shots in the loss.

“I know that we got away from what made us (tough) for the first 40 minutes, knowing that there’s no plays to be had,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “We tried to make plays and turned pucks over. That led to plays in our own end.”

Bickell said it was difficult to generate high-quality scoring chances against Minnesota.

“We knew going into the game their game plan is to keep everything outside,” Bickell said. “I thought, overall, that was a good play for them. We had a couple of opportunities to cash in, and we just didn’t capitalize on them.”

Granlund broke a scoreless tie with 10:30 remaining in the third period when he skated in from the slot and ripped a rising shot past Crawford. Left winger Zach Parise set up the goal by battling for the puck in front of the net and feeding a pass toward his charging teammate.

The goal snapped a 14-game scoring drought for Granlund, whose previous tally came on March 6.

Zucker increased Minnesota’s lead to 2-0 when he converted on a two-on-one break with right winger Chris Stewart with 6:46 remaining in the third period. Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith could not retreat in time to stop the shot by Zucker, who was playing in his first game back since sustaining a broken clavicle that sidelined him for the previous 27 games.

“That’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Zucker said of his return.

Bickell sliced the deficit to 2-1 when he lifted a rising shot from the left circle with 1:48 remaining in the game. Quenneville pulled Crawford for an extra skater in the final minute, but the Wild withstood the attack.

Dubnyk provided several highlight-reel saves to improve to 36-13-4. He stopped center Andrew Shaw and left winger Patrick Sharp during a frenzy in front of the net with about 11 minutes remaining in the second period. Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon ended the sequence when he swept a loose puck from the crease to prevent a goal.

“They’re going to get their chances,” Parise said. “They got the one at the end, but all in all, I thought we played pretty tight in their own zone and limited their second opportunities.”

Both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play.

NOTES: Blackhawks C Brad Richards (upper body) sat out Tuesday, and he is expected to miss the remaining regular-season games. ... Wild LW Jason Zucker returned after missing 27 games because of a broken collarbone. ... Blackhawks D Kimmo Timonen missed the game because of an upper-body injury. ... Wild D Jordan Leopold played in place of D Nate Prosser, who was a healthy scratch. ... Blackhawks RW Kyle Baun made his NHL debut. Baun, 22, signed an entry-level contract with Chicago on March 26 after completing his junior season at Colgate. ... The Blackhawks announced defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk underwent successful surgery to repair a right wrist injury. The procedure was performed at Northwestern Memorial Hospital under the supervision of Blackhawks physician Dr. Michael Terry. ... Wild LW Matt Cooke missed his 31st consecutive game as he recovers from sports hernia surgery. He could return later this week. ... The Blackhawks finish with road games at St. Louis (Thursday) and at Colorado (Saturday). ... The Wild close with road games at Nashville (Thursday) and at St. Louis (Saturday).