Blackhawks defeat Wild to take 2-0 series lead

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane paused to reflect after scoring two goals for his 100th and 101st career playoff points Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild.

“It’s fun,” Kane said. “You hear so much about playoff hockey when you come into (the) league.”

Hockey 101: For a team to enjoy success in the postseason, its stars need to shine.

Chicago’s brightest stars proved to be the difference during a 4-1 win against Minnesota in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series. Center Jonathan Toews and left winger Patrick Sharp also scored for the Blackhawks, who seized a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Blackhawks improved to 5-0 on home ice during the postseason. They are 10-3 all-time against Minnesota in the playoffs, including an 8-0 mark at the United Center.

“I think it was our best game all the way around,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought we had real good pace and energy right off the outset. Good pace to our game, defensively solid. I thought all lines were consistent, (and we) had a lot of offensive zone time. Played the right way.”

Defenseman Matt Dumba scored the lone goal for Minnesota.

The Wild controlled the tempo for most of the first period, but careless turnovers in the neutral zone led to goals that swung the momentum toward the Blackhawks. Chicago right winger Marian Hossa stole the puck from Minnesota defenseman Ryan Suter to set up Toews’ goal, and left winger Teuvo Teravainen pounced on the puck along the boards to help create Sharp’s goal.

All told, seven Minnesota players combined for 10 giveaways.

“I don’t know what team played that game, but it wasn’t us tonight,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said. “It was 0-0 through the midway point in the game. We were doing some things OK without the puck to keep it at 0-0, but we were (not careful) with the puck. Like I said, that’s not us.”

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 30 of 31 shots to earn his third win of the playoffs. His best saves came in the second period when he stuffed Wild center Kyle Brodziak on a breakaway, followed by back-to-back stops against Wild center Zach Parise in front of the net.

“It’s just a quick, bang-bang play,” Crawford said. “I‘m just trying to get a pad out there as quick as possible.”

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk turned aside 27 of 30 shots.

A short-handed goal by Toews broke a scoreless tie with 7:32 remaining in the second period. Hossa stole the puck and fed a pass to the front of the crease for Toews, who snapped a rising one-timer. Dubnyk got a piece of the shot high but inadvertently deflected the puck off the knob of his stick and into the net.

Chicago increased its lead to 2-0 on Kane’s wrist shot from the right circle with 19.9 seconds remaining in the second period. Defenseman Duncan Keith fired a stretch pass to Kane, who wheeled near the blue line and beat Dubnyk stick-side.

“I just tried to move it up as quick as I could,” Keith said. “I took a look, and ‘Kaner’ was stretching. He made a nice play to open up for it, and obviously he had a great shot.”

Minnesota trimmed the deficit to 2-1 on Dumba’s power-play goal with 18:40 left in the third period. Dumba ripped a shot from 40 feet into the top right corner of the net.

The Blackhawks made it 3-1 on a wrist shot by Sharp with 12:21 to go in the third period.

Kane added an empty-net goal with 2:07 remaining in the third period to seal the victory.

The series will shift to Minnesota for Game 3 on Tuesday night.

“We’ve been in this position before, heading back home 0-2,” Wild center Charlie Coyle said. “Our mindset right now is to get that third one. It’s all we can do.”

NOTES: Minnesota RW Justin Fontaine did not play because of a lower-body injury that he sustained Friday in Game 1. Fontaine could be sidelined for up to a week, Wild coach Mike Yeo said. C Erik Haula replaced Fontaine in the lineup. Haula, 24, had four goals and three assists in 13 playoff games last season for the Wild. ... Chicago LW Kris Versteeg missed his second consecutive game because a lower-body injury. Versteeg’s status is day-to-day. ... Chicago C Teuvo Teravainen earned his second straight appearance in the lineup after scoring the game-winning goal in the series opener. Teravainen was a healthy scratch for four games in Chicago’s first-round series against Nashville. ... Wild G Devan Dubnyk turns 29 years old on Monday.