Coyle scores in shootout as Wild edge ‘Hawks

CHICAGO -- Minnesota Wild right winger Charlie Coyle heard loud boos rain down from thousands of Chicago Blackhawks fans as he prepared for his attempt in the shootout round Sunday night.

The heckling did not bother Coyle.

“It’s cool,” Coyle said with a grin.

So was Coyle’s tiebreaking shot. His forehand-to-backhand maneuver proved to be the difference as the Wild earned a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Sunday night. Minnesota (34-28-11) beat the Blackhawks for the sixth consecutive regular-season game, including a 4-0-0 mark this season.

Erik Haula and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Wild during regulation. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 29 of 31 shots during regulation and overtime, and he denied all three attempts during the shootout round by Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin.

Minnesota earned its second shootout victory in as many days.

“It says a lot,” said interim coach John Torchetti, whose team is battling for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference with nine games remaining in the regular season. “It says that they want it. Some people are questioning us, that we want it, but not me. I think we want it.”

Chicago (42-24-7) dropped to 2-4-2 in its past eight games. Andrew Shaw and Richard Panik scored during regulation for the Blackhawks.

Chicago goaltender Scott Darling made 32 saves on 34 shots. Darling denied Zach Parise during the shootout but was fooled by Coyle, who also scored in a shootout one day earlier against Carolina.

Coyle has scored on three of five shootout attempts this season.

“(It‘s) kind of last second sometimes,” Coyle said. “You always have moves in your head, and you’re looking for a shot at first if it’s there. But, if not, sometimes it opens up and sometimes you get lucky.”

Chicago fell to 1-2 in shootout contests this season. The Blackhawks erased a two-goal deficit to force overtime, which gave them one point in the standings.

“It was a pretty even game for the most part,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought we had a decent start and good comeback in the last half of the second.”

Tensions ran high after Wild defenseman Matt Dumba leveled Kane early in the third period. Kane had his head down and the puck between his skates when Dumba drilled him head-on near the blue line. Panarin drew a roughing minor for retaliating against Dumba. Kane headed to the locker room for mandatory concussion protocol, but returned to the game several minutes later.

“He’s fine,” Quenneville said of Kane.

After a scoreless first period, Minnesota grabbed a 1-0 lead 50 seconds into the second period. Justin Fontaine carried the puck behind the Blackhawks’ net and flipped a pass toward the slot. Haula used his right skate to kick the puck to the blade of his stick, and he released a rising wrist shot for his 11th goal of the season and his second goal in the past five games.

“I think I got maybe a little bit lucky there that I was able to get a good shot,” Haula said.

Niederreiter scored on a rebound to increase Minnesota’s lead to 2-0 with 12:56 remaining in the second period. Darling stopped a point-blank shot by Jordan Schroeder but could not recover in time as Niederreiter punched in the loose puck for his 18th goal.

Chicago cut the deficit to 2-1 less than two minutes later when Shaw fired a wrist shot that trickled between Dubnyk’s pads. Shaw snapped an 11-game scoring drought with the goal.

A wraparound goal by Panik evened the score at 2 with 6:39 to go in the second period. Panik skated behind the Wild net and slipped a shot off Dubnyk’s left skate for his fourth goal.

“We knew if we kept sticking to our game, we could fight our way back,” Shaw said. “That’s exactly what we did. We got pucks deep and we created offense that way and had bodies going to the net.”

NOTES: Blackhawks G Corey Crawford missed his third consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. Crawford’s status is “day-to-day,” coach Joel Quenneville said. ... Wild LW Thomas Vanek was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. Vanek has 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points, which is fourth most on the team this season. ... Blackhawks LW Brandon Mashinter was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row. ... Wild LW Chris Porter returned to the lineup for the first time in five games. Porter replaced LW Ryan Carter, who did not play because of an upper-body injury. ... Blackhawks D Christian Ehrhoff missed his second straight game as a healthy scratch. ... Wild RW Jason Pominville (upper body) skated before Sunday’s game but missed his sixth straight contest.