Preview: Wild at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ road back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture got a lot tougher after goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky suffered a groin injury. Columbus plays its first game without last season’s Vezina Trophy winner when it hosts the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Curtis McElhinney will receive the start in goal for the Blue Jackets, who have won their last two home games.

The Wild are coming off a come-from-behind home victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, improving to 2-0-1 in their last three games after a three-game losing skid. Eight of Minnesota’s next 10 games are on the road, where it is a mediocre 5-5-3 - averaging just two goals per game. If the Wild cannot figure out how to score more in away contests, they will need to improve their penalty-killing - which has allowed 11 goals on 48 times short-handed on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio

ABOUT THE WILD (17-8-5): Josh Harding received the nod on Thursday, meaning Niklas Backstrom is likely to make his first start in five games against Columbus. Backstrom entered the season as Minnesota’s presumed starter but injuries and poor play have limited him to just nine starts while Harding continues to impress. Zach Parise and captain Mikko Koivu are tied for the team lead in scoring with 23 points apiece.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (11-14-3): Columbus recalled Mike McKenna to back up McElhinney with Bobrovsky expected out until January. McKenna has not appeared in an NHL game since the 2010-11 season and has a 4-9-1 record in 17 career contests. Brandon Dubinsky played 17:24 in his first contest back from a foot injury but has not recorded a point in his last five games, while Ryan Johansen has vaulted into the team lead with 10 goals and 20 points.

OVERTIME

1. McElhinney has looked solid in net for Columbus with a 2.34 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in eight games.

2. Minnesota D Ryan Suter leads the league in average ice time (29:27).

3. The Wild are 4-0-1 against Metropolitan Division opponents.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Blue Jackets 1