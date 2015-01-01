Blue Jackets continue surge with win over Wild

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A .500 record is no reason to brag. But for the Columbus Blue Jackets -- left for dead just one month ago -- it’s a major accomplishment, achieved just in time for the New Year.

Defensemen Kevin Connauton had a goal and an assist, and defenseman David Savard scored the go-ahead power-play goal in the third period, leading the Blue Jackets to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets went 10-1-1 in December, making it the best month in the franchise’s 15-year history. It dragged them from 6-15-2 on Nov. 30 -- the bottom of the overall league standings -- to 16-16-3. While the Blue Jackets still have more losses than wins, they are .500 in terms of possible points collected.

“It shows how hard we’ve worked,” said Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who had 28 saves. “But it’s not an accomplishment yet. Keep looking forward. Keep working. Looking back ... we can do that in the summer, after the playoffs.”

Blue Jackets center Ryan Johansen also scored for the Blue Jackets, while center Brandon Dubinsky had two assists.

Left winger Zach Parise scored for the Wild, while goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

The Blue Jackets played a sleepy game for two periods, but rallied to score the final three goals of the game -- one late in the second and two in the third.

”We didn’t really challenge their goaltender at all,“ Wild coach Mike Yeo said. ”There were a lot of play-killers. We made one pass, and then the next play dies with that person, and it was tough to get anything going.

“I hope that we’re a little ticked off after this one. I don’t think we put our best out there tonight.”

The Wild took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal 15:58 into the first period at the end of a nifty sequence of passing around the net. Right winger Thomas Vanek found center Mikko Koivu at the top of the slot, and Koivu one-touched it to Parise for the easy finish on the doorstep.

The goal snapped a steak of 24 consecutive penalty kills for the Blue Jackets.

With 46 seconds left in the second, the Blue Jackets created a scramble in front of the Wild net that led to Kuemper’s stick being knocked out of his hands and away from the net. Seconds later, Connauton gathered a loose puck along the wall and fired it past the stickless goalie.

The Blue Jackets took a 2-1 lead at 5:57 of the third on Savard’s sixth goal of the season. Connauton played a role in this goal, too, stretching along the blue line to keep the puck in the zone before he fed it across to Savard for the one-timer. Savard’s shot made it through a crowd in front of Kuemper and into the back corner of the net.

Connauton, a waiver claim from the Dallas Stars last month, has two goals and three assists in his past two games with the Blue Jackets.

“He’s been great for us,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “He’s putting up points right now, but it’s so much more than that. What it’s done is it’s given us another guy who can take the puck back there and go with it.”

Johansen capped the scoring, recording an empty-net goal with 22.5 seconds remaining.

”I‘m guessing nobody would have thought this was possible, what, a month ago?“ Johansen said. ”We always believed in the room. We just pulled together and played the way we know we can.

“But this is just the start. It feels great, but we can’t be satisfied.”

Meanwhile, the Wild (17-14-4) haven’t won two consecutive games since Nov. 20.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets announced before the game that they signed LW Nick Foligno to a six-year, $33 million contract extension through 2020-21. Foligno, who leads the Blue Jackets with 17 goals and 31 assists, could have become an unrestricted free agent this summer. ... Minnesota G Niklas Backstrom joined the club in Columbus on Wednesday and served as G Darcy Kuemper’s backup last night. Backstrom has been out of the lineup almost three weeks with a stomach virus. ... Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson joined the lengthy injury list. He’s day to day with a shoulder injury, but will travel with the club on its upcoming four-game road trip.