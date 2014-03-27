Preview: Wild at Blues

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

After breaking out of their offensive funk in the finale of their road trip, the league-leading St. Louis Blues begin a five-game homestand against the Central Division-rival Minnesota Wild on Thursday. St. Louis scored a total of two goals in going 2-1-0 over the first three games of its trek before erupting for five in Tuesday’s triumph at Toronto. Captain David Backes recorded his second career hat trick as the Blues posted their league-high 24th road win and moved one point ahead of Boston in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Minnesota looks to rebound from its third loss in four contests (1-2-1) as it kicks off a four-game road trip. The Wild remained three points ahead of Phoenix for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference when they dropped a 5-2 home decision to Vancouver on Wednesday. St. Louis won each of the first three contests of its five-game season series with the Wild, including a 3-2 shootout triumph at Minnesota on March 9.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE WILD (37-25-11): Minnesota will be without goaltender Niklas Backstrom and left wing Jason Zucker for the remainder of the season as both players underwent successful surgeries on Tuesday. Backstrom had core muscle surgery in Philadelphia while Zucker had a tendon in his left quadriceps repaired in Rochester, Minn. Both are expected to be fully recovered for the start of 2014-15.

ABOUT THE BLUES (49-16-7): Alex Steen and T.J. Oshie also recorded three-point performances Tuesday, with each registering a goal and two assists. Steen’s tally, his team-high 31st of the season, ended his four-game drought and was just his third in 16 contests. Oshie and Steen share the club lead in scoring with 57 points.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota C Charlie Coyle enters Thursday’s matchup with a three-game goal-scoring streak.

2. Backes has scored six goals in his last five contests.

3. The Wild and Blues conclude their season series on April 10 at Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Wild 1