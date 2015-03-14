Preview: Wild at Blues

Vladimir Tarasenko’s scoring touch has enabled the St. Louis Blues to both ascend to the top of the Central Division and throw their hat in the ring in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. The 23-year-old Russian looks to continue his hot hand as the Blues vie for their fourth straight win when they host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Although Tarasenko saw his four-game point streak come to a halt on Thursday, he scored in the shootout as St. Louis improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven with a 1-0 triumph over Philadelphia.

Tarasenko tallied in both regulation and the shootout in the Blues’ 3-2 road victory over the Wild on Nov. 29. St. Louis has won 10 of the last 11 encounters between the division rivals, with Minnesota also floundering in the Gateway City (2-7-2 in the last 11). The Wild didn’t do the Blues any favors on Friday, dropping a 2-1 decision to Anaheim as the Ducks reclaimed the lead in pursuit of the Presidents’ Trophy.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports North (Minnesota), Fox Sports Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE WILD (37-24-7): Zach Parise scored his team-leading 27th goal on Friday and also tallied in the teams’ first meeting. Defenseman Ryan Suter logged an impressive 30:37 of ice time against the Ducks, but wasn’t too tired to know the significance of Saturday’s contest. “(It‘s) a big game for us,” Suter said of the Wild, who are clinging to the first wild-card spot in the West. “At this stage we can’t afford to lose two games in a row.”

ABOUT THE BLUES (43-19-5): Brian Elliott turned aside all 28 shots he faced versus the Flyers for his 29th career shutout - and franchise high-tying 20th - to present Ken Hitchcock with his 700th coaching victory. “It’s cool when you get individual accolades, but like we always say, when you get a shutout - especially in a game like that - it’s a whole team thing,” said Elliott, who is tied with Jaroslav Halak for the club lead. Hitchcock liked what he saw from Elliott and named him the starter for Saturday’s tilt while Jake Allen will get the nod Sunday at Dallas.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota G Devan Dubnyk is expected to make his 28th consecutive start on Saturday despite owning an 0-7-0 career mark versus St. Louis with a gaudy 4.72 goals-against average.

2. Blues captain David Backes scored in the first meeting and has two goals and three assists in his last five contests.

3. Wild LW Thomas Vanek has recorded three goals and an assist in his last three games, but has just one tally in nine career meetings with St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Wild 1