Wild 4, Blues 1

ST. LOUIS -- Those who forecast a regression to the mean for Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk after a disastrous Game 4 on Wednesday night might want to reconsider that notion.

Stopping 36 shots, including all 19 he faced in the third period, Dubnyk helped Minnesota take a 3-2 lead in its Western Conference quarterfinal series with a 4-1 decision over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night at sold-out Scottrade Center.

Pulled in a 6-1 loss 48 hours earlier after yielding all six goals on just 17 shots, Dubnyk was back in the form that enabled him to lift the Wild from a losing team at midseason to a squad within a game of handing St. Louis its third straight first-round exit.

Blues goalie Jake Allen, who played brilliantly in the series’ first four games, gave up four goals on just 19 shots. The last came from center Charlie Coyle at 14:50 of the third period, shortly after Minnesota killed off a penalty as Dubnyk made three rapid-fire saves.

The Wild can clinch the series Sunday in St. Paul.

St. Louis scored first when right winger Vladimir Tarasenko netted his sixth goal of the series on the power play at 8:04 of the first period. At that point, the Blues had a 7-0 advantage in shots on goal.

But Minnesota made its first shot count, tying the score at 11:06 on a 42-foot slapper from the left wing by defenseman Marco Scandella. It hit off the glove of Allen and flopped side over side into the net for Scandella’s second goal of the series.

Outshot 12-3 in the first period, the Wild started driving play in the second period and broke a tie with two goals in less than 90 seconds.

Left alone in the high slot, right winger Nino Niederreiter beat Allen with a snapper off a pass from right winger Chris Stewart at 14:56.

Center Mikko Koivu upped the margin to two at 16:22 with a power-play goal, occurring just 42 seconds after defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk went off for interfering left winger Jason Zucker.

NOTES: St. Louis C Jori Lehtera was sidelined for Game 5 after being struck by a shot from D Jay Bouwmeester in the third period of Wednesday night’s 6-1 win. ... Minnesota scratched LW Sean Bergenheim, a late February acquisition from Florida, and replaced him with veteran LW Matt Cooke. ... Wild G Devan Dubnyk Friday was named as one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, given to the NHL’s top goalie. Other finalists are Montreal’s Carey Price, considered the favorite, and Nashville’s Pekka Rinne. ... Blues G Jake Allen on Wednesday became the franchise’s first rookie netminder to win a road playoff game since Curtis Joseph beat Toronto on April 8, 1990.