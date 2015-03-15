Wild pull out win over Blues

ST. LOUIS -- The potential Central Division playoff preview turned in a 17-second span Saturday at Scottrade Center.

Right winger Nino Niederreiter and center Kyle Brodziak scored the decisive goals in short fashion as the Minnesota Wild took control of a 1-1 game en route to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

First, Niederreiter broke the tie by putting away the puck at 13:27 of the final period. The puck slithered through Blues goalie Brian Elliott following center Mikko Koivu’s deflection of defenseman Jared Spurgeon’s shot.

“It kind of bounced through Elliott and I found a way to get that puck and put it in,” Niederreiter said.

Then, at 13:44, Brodziak beat Elliott on a point-blank backhand after a turnover by right winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

“It just went off the end of his stick and, fortunately, right on my tape,” Brodziak said.

According to Minnesota coach Mike Yeo, the Wild’s effort on the goals was Blues-like, crashing the net.

“That’s a tough team to play against, that’s a tough team to generate anything against,” Yeo said. “We talked about needing a lot of detail and to be able to create their work ethic. I thought both goals were a good example.”

The Blues felt they let one get away. They dominated the second period, outshooting the Wild 21-5, but had only one goal to show for it.

“After the second, even though it’s hard to feel that way, we were in a good spot -- tie game, on the road,” Brodziak said. “As excruciating as it is, you put yourself in a good spot.”

Several Blues players talked about “taking the foot off the gas,” especially because Minnesota played -- and lost -- to Anaheim on Friday night.

“For 55 minutes, we played pretty well,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said.

But those other five minutes -- 17 seconds actually -- were costly, the difference between victory and defeat.

“We made two mistakes, and they ended up in our net,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said.

The Blues got on the board first at 4:57 of the second period when center David Backes deflected a point shot by left winger Alex Steen between goalie Devan Dubnyk’s legs. Minnesota appeared to tie the score 13 seconds later, but after a video review, left winger Zach Parise’s goal was disallowed. He had kicked with his skate a wrister from Spurgeon.

No matter, though. Left winger Tomas Vanek lit the red lamp at 5:43 on a feed from right winger Justin Fontaine to tie the score.

With the score knotted at 1, the Blues missed two scoring chances. Dubnyk stopped right winger T.J. Oshie on a near-breakaway, then left winger Chris Porter on the rebound. Later, the Blues had a three-on-one rush short-handed but got no shot.

The Blues also had a goal disallowed after two reviews. Less than two minutes in, center Patrik Berglund redirected defenseman Jay Bouwmeester’s point shot, and the puck hit the outside of the net. At first, the NHL allowed the goal on a video review but then called back and disallowed as the teams lined up for the faceoff at center ice.

The Blues outshot the Wild 42-19 for the game, but scored only the one goal. Niederreiter called Dubnyk’s performance “stunning,” but the Blues lamented missed chances.

“They played hard long enough, the goalie played well enough that we didn’t get the job done,” said Backes. “To get 42 shots and only one goal, we need better production. Whether he saw more shots, or we shot them in his chest, we have to score more than one goal on 42 shots.”

The goal actually is the only one scored by Blues over the last two games. Philadelphia goalie Steve Mason blanked the Blues on 35 shots Thursday.

“Two games in a row where we had lots of shots; not enough penetration,” Hitchcock said.

Pending Nashville’s game at Los Angeles, the Blues (43-20-5) are first in the Central Division, and lined up to play Minnesota in the first round of playoffs. The Wild (38-24-7) are fourth in the division with 83 points.

NOTES: D Zbynek Michalek made his debut for the St. Louis Blues, playing for the first time since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline. Michalek had been out with a concussion, suffered with the Coyotes on Feb. 15. He replaced rookie D Petteri Lindbohm in the lineup in a pairing with Jay Bouwmeester. ... F Patrik Berglund returned to the Blues lineup after a one-game absence as a healthy scratch. He replaced C Marcel Goc. ... D Kevin Shattenkirk (abdomen) missed the 19th consecutive game, and C Olli Jokinen (upper-body) missed the third in a row. ... D Chris Butler was a healthy scratch for the second successive game. .... The Wild made one minor lineup change, inserting G Darcy Kuemper as backup in place of Niklas Backstrom. Kuemper hasn’t played since Jan. 20. ... Wild D Marco Scandella (oblique) missed the seventh consecutive game, but he’s now day-to-day. ... The Wild also scratched D Christian Folin and C Jordan Schroeder, each for the fourth straight game.