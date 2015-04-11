Tarasenko, Steen return to lead Blues past Wild

ST. LOUIS -- After the St. Louis Blues clinched the Central Division playing several games without leading scorers Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen, coach Ken Hitchcock was asked whether it was a “blessing in disguise” for his team.

“I don’t look at it that way,” Hitchcock said Thursday night. “I look at it as, ‘When the hell are they coming back?'”

He got the answer Saturday.

Tarasenko had missed the last five games and Steen the last six, but both showed they are ready for the playoffs, leading the Blues to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild in the final game of the season.

Tarasenko scored his team-leading 37th goal of the year and assisted on another, Steen had two assists and the center on their line, Jori Lehtera, scored two goals in a six-point game for the trio.

“I had so much fun today,” Lehtera said. “I have no idea what the lines are going to be in the playoffs, but I would love to play on that line.”

The win assured the Blues that they will play either the Wild or the Winnipeg Jets when the first round of the playoffs begin next week, depending on the outcome of Anaheim’s game at Arizona on Saturday night.

The Blues took a two-point lead over Anaheim in the battle for the top seed in the Western Conference, but they would lose a tiebreaker if the Ducks defeat the Coyotes either in regulation or overtime.

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Blues

The Blues ended the Wild’s 12-game road winning streak, which tied the NHL record for most consecutive road wins, set by the Detroit Red Wings in 2005-06. It was Minnesota’s first loss on the road since Feb. 16 at Vancouver.

It also locked the Wild into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They needed to defeat the Blues to have a chance to catch Chicago for third place in the Central Division.

Even though the matchup could be the Blues against the Wild, neither team thought Saturday’s game offered much of a playoff preview as several key players did not play.

“It will definitely be a tough series, but it’s the way the West is,” Wild goalie Devan Dubynk said. “There’s no teams that are going to give you any sort of free ride. If it happens to be these guys, we’ll be ready for them.”

Hitchcock did not guarantee that he would keep the line of Tarasenko, Lehtera and Steen together, but it seems likely.

It was just a good feeling seeing them on the ice, he said, and knowing they will be healthy when the playoffs begin. Steen had been sidelined with a knee injury while Tarasenko had a leg injury.

”Both needed to play,“ Hitchcock said. ”You don’t want to find out about yourself sitting there in the playoffs. That’s not a good feeling because you’re trying to feel your way back into the season and the game’s at this furious pace.

“We gave them a lot of minutes. We played them in a lot of different situations. They were comfortable. They’re going to come out of this thing 100 percent healthy, so that’s a big step for us and it’s a real good sign.”

After the Blues took a 1-0 lead on a give-and-go play between right wing Dmitij Jaskin and center Olli Jokinen at 13:27 of the second period, the Tarasenko-Lehtera-Steen trio went to work.

Steen set up Tarasenko’s goal off a perfect feed with 2:00 left in the period; and, with 29 seconds remaining, another pass from Steen led to Lehtera’s first goal. Tarasenko earned the second assist on the play.

Lehtera added an unassisted power-play goal -- which he said was intended to be a pass to Tarasenko -- in the third period.

Minnesota’s goals came from defenseman Marco Scandella in the second period and left wing Zach Parise on a power-play with 38 seconds left in the game.

Parise knows what a difference it makes in the Blues’ lineup when Tarasenko and Steen are playing.

“They add a different element to their team,” Parise said. “You know they can be game changers. They are great players. You have to know where they are on the ice.”

Steen was just happy to be back on the ice contributing to his team.

“I was a little antsy and anxious to get back in, so it was nice to have a game,” Steen said. “It wasn’t necessarily a playoff game. It will be different come Wednesday or Thursday. Now the exciting time starts.”

The Blues are going into the playoffs in a totally different situation than a year ago, when they were riddled with injuries and lost their last six games before being eliminated in the first round by the Blackhawks.

“This is the team we want to take on the journey,” Hitchcock said. “We’re healthy. We’ll be 100 percent going into the playoffs, which is completely different from last year. We had no idea up until actual game time who was going to play. Now we have choices.”

NOTES: The Blues won four of the five games they played with RW Vladimir Tarasenko and LW Alexander Steen out of the lineup. ... The Blues rested C David Backes, RW T.J. Oshie and D Alex Pietrangelo and Kevin Shattenkirk. ... This is the second year in a row Pietrangelo had a chance to play in all 82 games but sat out the final game of the season. ... Scratches for the Wild included C Mikko Koivu, RW Justin Fontaine and D Ryan Suter. ... D Charlie Coyle and RW Jason Pominville played in their 82nd game for the Wild. No Blues played in every game this season.