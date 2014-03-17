Preview: Wild at Bruins

The Boston Bruins have skyrocketed to the top of the Eastern Conference on the strength of an eight-game winning streak, but Monday’s opponent has had their number over the years. Minnesota has won all six meetings in Boston and boasts a 10-1-1 all-time record versus the Bruins. The Wild are hitting the road after capping a four-game homestand (1-0-3) with a 2-1 setback to Columbus on Saturday.

“You lose in a shootout and it paints an ugly picture. I‘m actually happy with the way our guys battled,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo. The picture has been far prettier in Boston, which saw Jarome Iginla score twice and linemate Milan Lucic collect a goal and two assists in a 4-1 victory over Carolina on Saturday. The Bruins benefited from Philadelphia’s home-and-home sweep of Pittsburgh to keep a three-point advantage over the Penguins for the top seed in the East.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, TSN2

ABOUT THE WILD (35-22-10): Jason Pominville netted his team-leading 25th goal on Saturday and has scored three times and added five assists in his last five games. Mikael Granlund has been putting it together over the last few contests, winning 33-of-48 faceoff draws over his last three tilts while scoring one goal and setting up six others in his last eight. Zach Parise, who is the third member of the line, is riding a four-game point streak and has eight goals and nine assists in his last 13 contests.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (45-17-5): Boston has been receiving production from all comers as 14 different players have scored a goal during the team’s winning streak. Lucic and Iginla are riding four-game point streaks, with the former collecting two goals and four assists while the latter has scored four goals and set up another. Tuukka Rask, who has stopped all but two of the 58 shots he faced in the last two games, will make the start against the Wild.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota has enjoyed a decided advantage on special teams against Boston in the all-time series. The Wild have killed off all 36 short-handed situations while going 16-for-56 on the power play.

2. The Bruins’ winning streak is their longest since recording a 10-game stretch from Nov. 1-23, 2011.

3. Minnesota is used to playing in tight games, as seven straight contests and 11 of its last 12 have been decided by one goal.

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Wild 1