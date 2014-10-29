3 late goals give Wild win vs. Bruins

BOSTON -- What a difference a night made for the Minnesota Wild.

“Funny trip,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said after his team, which squandered big leads to lose to the Rangers in New York on Monday night, turned the tables and rallied for three goals in the third period to edge the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

“The way it all worked out, we’re really not too disappointed,” Yeo said. “We learned a couple of lessons on the trip. We learned that we can’t take our foot off the gas when you’ve got the lead, and we learned that we can come back if we stay with it.”

The Wild, which had allowed six goals in the first six games, led the Rangers 3-0 after two periods and 4-2 in the third, only to lose. On Tuesday night, they were down 3-1 after two and outshot the Bruins 18-8 in the third period.

The Wild got goals from left winger Zach Parise, right winger Justin Fontaine and defenseman Marco Scorabella, who scored his second goal of the season from the left point with 5:53 left.

“That was huge,” Scorabella said. “It happened to us in New York, and we knew that we had a good game and we wanted to keep going and keep pushing, and that’s what we did in the third period. I felt like we had a lot of momentum, and it was just bound to happen.”

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Bruins

Parise said his team made a tactical adjustment after the second period, putting more pressure on a Boston defense that is playing without captain Zdeno Chara (knee injury).

“He controls a game,” said Parise, who played against Chara when Parise was in the Eastern Conference with New Jersey. “I know, personally I’ve been matched up against him quite a bit. He makes such a difference out there. ... It’s a tough hole to fill.”

The Wild (5-3) improved to 12-2-1 against Boston.

Rookie Seth Griffith, playing in his seventh NHL game, scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Bruins (5-6-0).

Griffith converted nifty feeds from centers David Krejci and Gregory Campbell into his second and third NHL goals. He then assisted on Milan Lucic’s power-play goal as Lucic directed it home against goaltender Niklas Backstrom, who is 5-0-1 lifetime against the Bruins.

”They came out strong (in the third). They were down two goals. They came out hard,“ said Krejci, who ran his points streak to seven games. ”They put the puck deep, and we weren’t able to make a clean break out of there.

“They played well in the third period, but we played poorly.”

Right winger Nino Niederreiter scored his second goal of the season, beating Tuukka Rask for the game’s first goal.

A very sharp Rask, under siege in the third period, made 38 saves, while Backstrom stopped 25 shots.

“I think a lot of it started in the second period,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said of the comeback. “We started playing on our heels. We stopped playing on our toes and being first to the puck, or at least create the battle. We should have been the fresher team tonight.”

The Wild, which had allowed six goals in the first 20 periods before the third in New York on Monday, took a 1-0 a lead at 4:51 of the first period Tuesday.

Defenseman Matt Bartkowski coughed the puck up to left winger Tomas Vanek, and the long-time Bruins nemesis set Niederreiter up alone in front. It was Vanek’s 63rd point in 56 career games against Boston.

Lucic, playing a robust physical game with seven official hits, threw a heavy hit before the first goal and had the second assist on the second one before scoring the third. He has six points in the last four games.

The last 51-plus minutes were played the old-fashioned way, with one referee and two linesmen. Referee Dave Lewis left after getting hit in the face with a puck; supervisor Bill McCreary said Lewis fractured his lower jaw and suffered other facial injuries that sent him to a local hospital.

NOTES: Minnesota went 0-for-2 on the power play and is 0-for-26 this season. ... The Bruins celebrated Hockey Fights Cancer, wearing special warmup jerseys that will be auctioned for the cause. ... C Erik Haula (head) and D Jonas Brodin (general soreness) were both out for the Wild after taking game-misconduct hits from Chris Kreider and John Moore of the Rangers. Moore faces a suspension for his blatant elbow to Haula’s head. ... D Justin Falk and C Kyle Brodziak dressed and both contributed.