Four-goal period sparks Wild to rout of Bruins

BOSTON -- After struggling in two games over the weekend, the Minnesota Wild put together a strong 60 minutes in the third game of a four-game road trip Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins, playing their third straight at home, did not.

"That was great. That's what we're looking for on the road," Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk said after stopping 27 shots, most of the saves routine, in a 5-0 win over the Bruins.

Charlie Coyle and Chris Stewart broke a scoreless tie with goals 12 seconds apart in a four-goal second period, and the Wild made it 1-1-1 on the trip and 4-2-1 on the season.

With the Bruins playing emergency goaltender Malcolm Subban because of injuries to Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin, the Wild poured three goals past Subban and one past Zane McIntyre on nine shots in the middle period.

"I think once we scored that first goal, it rattled their goalie pretty well because we scored right (away) again," said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, who did some line shuffling prior to the game as he gets to know his new team. "Once we scored the second goal, it gave us a lot of confidence to keep going, so it was a good period."

Defenseman Ryan Suter and Jason Zucker also scored in the second, and Jason Pominville scored in the third. Zucker posted two assists, Joel Eriksson Ek three and Suter one as the Wild improved to 8-2-0 all-time at TD Garden.

Eriksson Ek, 19 and playing in just his third NHL game, became the second-youngest Wild player ever with three points in a game.

"Our line (with Zucker and Pominville) is playing good," he said. "It was fun. It feels like I still have a lot to learn, but it's getting better."

Dubnyk, who came in 0-5 with a 5.20 goals-against average against the Bruins in his career, wasn't severely tested in pitching his 20th career shutout. He raised his season record to 3-1-1.

Subban, a first-round draft pick in 2012, yielded three goals on 16 shots and has now allowed six goals on 22 shots in two NHL starts -- the other one in 2014. He was 0-3-1 with a 4.50 goals-against average with Providence this season, getting pulled in two of his four AHL starts.

"It (stinks). Obviously I'm just trying to finish the game, let alone win one," Subban said. "Obviously, it (stinks), but what can you do now, right?

"You look (back) at what you could have done, and you can't dwell on it. What are you going to do, right?"

At St. Louis in his first career start, he yielded three goals in 4:21, while he allowed three in a span of 5:29 Tuesday.

The Bruins, whose failure to play well at home last season led to them missing the playoffs for the second straight year, went 1-2 and scored just four goals on their first homestand of the season.

"We've got to do our jobs. It's as simple as that," Bruins coach Claude Julien said. "That's what I'm going to tell the players. Do your job and those things won't happen."

The Bruins open a four-game road trip in New York against the Rangers on Wednesday night, no easy task for two unproven goalies.

"Turn around tomorrow and play the Rangers, so obviously you try and correct your mistakes next game," Subban said.

McIntyre made his NHL debut for Boston (3-3-0) and saved 15 of the 17 shots he faced.

The game ended with a chorus of boos raining down from what was left of the sellout crowd.

"I think that we have to play much tighter, defensive," Bruins captain Zdeno Chara said. "We have to pay attention to the detail. It's just mistakes that we practice on a daily basis."

NOTES: Bruins C David Backes was out with a "minor issue." ... With Gs Tuukka Rask (lower body) and Anton Khudobin (wrist or arm) both out, Malcolm Subban got the start for Boston, with Zane McIntyre promoted from AHL Providence to back up. Khudobin is out for three weeks after getting hurt in practice Monday. Rask is officially day-to-day. ... Minnesota LW Zach Parise had 10 shots on goal Sunday at the Islanders and scored twice, including his 300th NHL goal. ... Boston D Adam McQuaid (upper body) made his 2016-17 debut, with rookie D Rob O'Gara sent to Providence. ... The Wild wrap up their four-game trip at Buffalo on Thursday. The Bruins open a four-game trip at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. ... The Wild are the only opponent with a winning lifetime record in Boston. ... The Bruins wore lavender practice jerseys pregame on Hockey Fights Cancer Night -- the shirts to be signed and auctioned off.