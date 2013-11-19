Preview: Wild at Canadiens

Whenever the subject of Canada’s goaltending situation at the upcoming Winter Olympics arises, Carey Price’s name is among the first mentioned. But he may have some surprising company in that conversation, as Josh Harding looks to continue his incredible start to the season Tuesday night when his Wild visit Price’s Canadiens. It’s the second meeting between the teams, with Minnesota prevailing 4-3 at home on Nov. 1.

Harding’s career resurgence has been nothing short of astounding. The 29-year-old, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, is among the league leaders in victories (12), goals-against average (1.25) and save percentage (.945) while helping lead the Wild to a four-game winning streak and one of the top records in the Western Conference. He’ll be opposed by Price, who has been solid with a 2.05 GAA and a sparkling .936 save percentage.

ABOUT THE WILD (13-4-4): Despite Harding’s amazing start, the Wild remain in the market for a goaltender with Niklas Backstrom on the sideline indefinitely with a concussion. “If it’s going longer-term, we’ll have to look at doing something,” general manager Chuck Fletcher told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “If it’s shorter-term, we’re confident with the guys we have. But ultimately we need Darcy Kuemper and Johan Gustafsson developing in (the minors) and not spending the whole year up here.”

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (10-9-2): Montreal has been woefully short on offense of late - scoring just four times in the last three games - and coach Michel Therrien is looking at shaking up the lines as a result. Forward Max Pacioretty bristled at suggestions the team is fine because it has excelled on the defensive end. “Saying we’re playing great defense isn’t exactly a compliment because it means you don’t have the puck and that means you can’t play offense,” he told the Montreal Gazette. “We’re in our zone too much.”

1. Harding is 1-1-1 with a 2.68 GAA in three career appearances versus Toronto.

2. Pacioretty has just two goals in his first 12 games after scoring 33 two seasons ago.

3. Montreal has won four of the last six meetings.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Wild 2